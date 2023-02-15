Grammy-nominated artist Nicole Zuraitis to perform Grammy-winning Song of the Year "Just Like That" at Broadway Belts for PFF! on March 6 at SONY Hall

"Just Like That", written by Bonnie Raitt, spotlights organ donation and the gift of life. Julie Halston, Tony Award-winning host, talks about the song's importance to her.

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-nominee Nicole Zuraitis has joined the line-up of Broadway celebrities performing at the 13th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! Nicole Zuraitis received a 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Arrangement, Instrument and Vocal of Dolly Parton's "Jolene."

Broadway Belts for PFF! is hosted by Tony Award-winning actress and comedienne Julie Halston (Sex and the City, Gossip Girl, Tootsie), whose beloved husband, newscaster Ralph Howard received a lung transplant in 2010 after a diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis (PF). While there have been medical advances in treating PF, a lung transplant remains the best hope for those suffering with the disease, which causes progressive scarring in the lungs.

"Listening to Bonnie Raitt's song was such an emotional experience as my husband was given the extraordinary gift of eight years of life from an organ donation. During those eight years, Ralph was able to meet his great-grandchildren, walk his daughter down the aisle, return to work on the Howard Stern show and travel the world with me," said Halston. "I am forever grateful to the donor and the donor's family for the incredible gift of life given to Ralph."

"Bonnie Raitt's song is profound, especially for people and their loved ones whose lives have been lengthened by the miracle of an organ transplant. I couldn't be more pleased that this song has raised awareness of the importance of registering for organ donation. We are honored to be including this song, sung by such a talented vocalist, in our benefit evening as many in the room will understand what this song is about first-hand," Halston concluded.

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's (PFF) premier gala will take place on Monday, March 6, at SONY Hall in New York City. In-person and virtual tickets are available at BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org .

The Broadway Belts for PFF! 2023 starring line-up will also feature:

Kate Baldwin (Two-time Tony-nominee for Hello, Dolly! and Finian's Rainbow)

Julie Benko ( Funny Girl , Fiddler on the Roof ; Les Misérables )

Emily Bergl ( Good Night, Oscar ; The Ferryman ; Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; TV's Men in Trees, Desperate Housewives)

Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like it Hot, Frozen, Rocky, Peter and the Starcatcher)

Jason Tam ( Be More Chill, Jesus Christ Superstar , KPOP)

Raena White (Some Like it Hot; Chicago )

The 2023 Ralph Howard Legacy Award will be presented to Broadway dynamo and PF advocate Robert Creighton (Cagney, Frozen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, Chicago, The Little Mermaid and TV's The Good Fight). Creighton, whose mother, Joan, passed away from PF at the young age of 60, has supported Broadway Belts for PFF! since its inception in 2010. Along with Halston, he has helped raise nearly $3 million for research and support for the more than 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis. The PFF is thrilled to recognize Creighton's generosity and long-standing commitment to the organization.

Those who attend Broadway Belts for PFF! virtually will experience a fully interactive program with a mixology class before the live show. In-person and virtual tickets for Broadway Belts for PFF! are available now at BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org.

Broadway Belts for PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director. The benefit is produced for the thirteenth year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), and Julie Halston.

To purchase tickets and for more information about Broadway Belts for PFF!, visit BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org . In-person attendees can review our COVID-19 policies and procedures here.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

Contact: Dorothy Coyle

dorothyccoyle@gmail.com

773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation