INTRODUCING THE TOMMY GROUP

Meet The Collective Blazing The NIL Trail Through Passion, Prestige and Purpose Who Already Are Working With USC Athletes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in light of the latest NCAA regulation changes allowing collegiate athletes to now sell the rights to their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) for commercial promotion, The TOMMY Group announces its formal debut. The passion-driven, business-minded collective harnesses deep personal ties to the world of college sports and professional expertise spanning a myriad of industries to identify and deliver strategic brand alignments for the next generation of student athletes through ethical NIL deals.

The TOMMY Group Logo (PRNewswire)

With a vision to build a best-in-class program in a previously uncharted territory, The TOMMY Group aims to align the needs of aspiring athletes with the interest of brands and businesses looking to cement their presence within the collegiate sports realm, driving mutually beneficial opportunities for all parties.

From endorsement deals and public appearances, to commercial asset creation, marketing and PR, The TOMMY Group works closely with budding student athletes to develop strong personal brands that reap the benefits of NIL off the field, all while staying 100% focused on what they do best on it.

The TOMMY Group is led by six high-powered entrepreneurs whose personal experiences in college athletics are woven into the fabric of their career trajectories and successes. At its helm are industry authorities, investors and cultural curators Keyshawn Johnson, John Terzian, Dave Stromberg, Alex Holmes, Avi Chesed and Michael Hahn, all of whom forged a mutual bond over a profound appreciation for the USC football community - be it as an alumni, former athletes or lifelong fans.

"We are thrilled to formally announce the launch of The TOMMY Group and couldn't be prouder of what this means for today's young athlete," says The TOMMY Group Co-Founder Keyshawn Johnson. "This is a historic moment in college sports, and wasn't something we had access to when Holmes and I were coming up in the game. We're excited to be at the forefront of this movement. We have an incredible opportunity at hand to tap into each of our professional expertises and personal networks to open up the world of personal branding, commercial deals and beyond to these kids in a major way. We're not only setting the standard for NIL deals, we're helping to strategically shape their futures."

In addition to their shared passions and camaraderie, The TOMMY Group founders have forged a deep commitment to setting the precedent for both ethical and strategic NIL deals that focus first and foremost on the athlete. To date, The TOMMY Group has worked with 80 college athletes to bring to life lucrative deals with illustrious brands. One of the athletes being USC Heisman Winner Quarterback Caleb Williams.

"I'm happy to partner with The TOMMY Group as their guidance and expertise has been valuable to me and my teammates," says Caleb Williams. "I look forward to seeing all the different ways they can provide support for not only my team but other athletes in this new NIL era of college sports."

To bring the brand's mission to life in a truly tangible way for West Coast athletes, The TOMMY Group will also host a "Winter Welcome" at The h.wood Group's lavish lounge and supper club Delilah in West Hollywood on February 15. The evening will bring together both USC athletes and some of the world's top executives and tastemakers across a multitude of industries for an elevated networking experience.

Keyshawn Johnson is a former NFL football player who dominated the field during his professional and collegiate career at the University of Southern California (USC), earning accolades such as two-time first-team All-American, two-time All-Pac 10 Selection, and Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl MVP. He was a highly sought-after prospect and was selected as the first pick in the 1996 draft by the New York Jets. He went on to play 11 years, showcasing his elite skills and work ethic on the field. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and 1998 Pro Bowl MVP, named to the NFL All-Pro team in 1998 and was a key member on the Buccaneers team that won Super Bowl XXXVII, solidifying his legacy as one of the all-time greats. He is now a sports analyst and commentator for ESPN, providing expert insights and analysis of the game.

An arbiter of taste and champion of flawless service, John Terzian is the Co-Founder and Co-President of Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle marketing firm, The h.wood Group. With an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues ranging from Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's Rooftop, Terzian is responsible for the creative development and concept design of each project, as well as strategic partnerships. A Los Angeles native who draws a direct correlation between his continued success and his experience as a former Trojan football walk-on, Terzian has built a career of almost twenty years cemented in fostering a deep network of close-knit industry relationships and the ability to anticipate the needs and wants of an elite clientele.

David Stromberg is an acclaimed entrepreneur, investor, entertainment strategist and diehard USC fan. Long time manager to global icon Travis Scott, David is a partner in Scott's world renowned Cactus Jack brand. His company Unmanageable also represents a diverse array of industry leading digital influencers and contemporary artists.

Alex Holmes is a successful entrepreneur and venture capitalist with a background in social media strategy. He co-founded Wild Hair Media in 2011, a digital media company that provided unique social media monetization strategies for its celebrity and athlete clients. He was an early investor in various start-up companies including HyperIce, Ring, and EDO, and has entered into several successful commercial real estate ventures. In 2013, he became self-taught in the area of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin mining, and is currently serving as an investor and advisor for OpenNode, a Fidelity-backed Bitcoin payment processor. He is a two-time national champion, former USC football player and an alumnus of the renowned Harvard Westlake School.

An investor and entrepreneur with an aptitude for building and structuring brands, Avi Chesed is a lifelong technologist, philanthropist and mentor. He has been founding and operating companies since he graduated from the USC Marshall School of Business in 2003. Avi has a thorough and professional focus that has yielded substantial returns across multiple industries, recently in technology-focused startups.

Mike Hahn is co-founder and partner at Ten Oaks Group, a leading family office focused on acquiring and scaling non-core subsidiaries of large corporate entities. Ten Oaks has completed over 25 transactions to date and currently has 15 businesses with revenues exceeding $750M and operations in over 15 countries. A lifelong USC fan, Mike grew up in Southern California and worked for many years at Papadakis Taverna, where he was entrenched in the USC community and spirit.

For more information, please visit www.thetommygrp.com.

About The TOMMY Group:

With a vision to build a best-in-class program in a previously uncharted territory, The TOMMY Group aims to align the needs of aspiring athletes with the interest of brands and businesses looking to cement their presence within the collegiate sports realm, driving mutually beneficial opportunities for all parties. From endorsement deals and public appearances, to commercial asset creation, marketing and PR, The TOMMY Group works closely with budding student athletes to develop strong personal brands that reap the benefits of NIL off the field, all while staying 100% focused on what they do best on it. At its helm are Keyshawn Johnson, John Terzian, Dave Stromberg, Alex Holmes, Avi Chesed and Michael Hahn, all of whom have harnessed deep personal ties to the world of college sports and professional expertise spanning a myriad of industries to identify and deliver strategic brand alignments for the next generation of student athletes through ethical NIL deals.

MEDIA CONTACT

SEQUEL

ssmith@sequel-inc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The TOMMY Group