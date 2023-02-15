LINKBANCORP Appoints Chief Technology Officer

CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. announced the appointment of Dee Bonora as Chief Technology Officer.

As Chief Technology Officer, Bonora will help drive innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization. With 25 years of technology and software engineering experience within the banking and other industries, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the Company.

"We are thrilled to have Dee join the team," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "Dee's experience, leadership and knowledge will help us continue to improve business functionalities and client experience and drive a digitally-focused and technologically innovative centered organization."

Commenting on what drew her to LINKBANK, Bonora explained that she is excited about the culture and innovation of a growing organization focused on positively impacting lives.

Bonora resides in Lewisberry, PA with her husband and son. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Business Information Systems from Shippensburg University. She serves on the Harrisburg University IT Board of Advisors and is passionate about supporting Women in STEM and Girls in STEM programs.

About LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits, and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Contact:

Nicole Ulmer

Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

IR@LINKBANCORP.COM

