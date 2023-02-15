STAY AMONG THE TREES: SKAMANIA LODGE ELEVATES COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE EXPERIENCE BY ADDING A TRIO OF TREEHOUSES TO ITS GROWING VILLAGE

Newly reimagined treehouses provide families, couples and solo adventurers a place to relax, reconnect and explore the scenic Pacific Northwest

STEVENSON, Wash., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skamania Lodge continues to be the top destination getaway in the Pacific Northwest where families, couples and solo adventurers can enjoy personalized experiences and memorable moments that last a lifetime. As part of its mission to provide extraordinary experiences, today the lodge announced the addition of three new treehouses to its expanding treehouse village, bringing the total to nine treehouses. Perched above the forest floor and nestled in the tall Douglas Firs, the new treehouses bring the lodge's total treehouses to nine and provide a simple yet stunning aesthetic that connects guests with the beauty of the surrounding natural habitat.

Enveloped in the serene forest canopy, the new custom treehouses soar 40 feet above the ground and are rich with exclusive amenities designed for families, couples and solo adventurers alike to inspire the imagination, re-energize the mind and body, and fuel the soul. The treehouses boast an improved spacious and modern-yet-rustic design that evokes a feeling of warmth and tranquility. Each treehouse features plush bedding and furniture, with a king-size bed and a cozy queen-size bed nook, private fire pits, and covered outdoor decks that allow guests to relax and soak in the breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding Cascade Mountains.

"Whether you want to slip away for a romantic couple's getaway, spend quality time with family, or recharge your spirit with a solo adventure, our treehouses provide the perfect escape from the city," said Kara Owen, general manager of Skamania Lodge. "By expanding our treehouse options and amenities, more guests can take advantage of an unforgettable Gorge experience."

In addition to the memorable experience of staying in one of the three newly imagined treehouses aren't enough to feed the soul, the 175-acre Skamania Lodge offers a plethora of one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor experiences. Step outside to zip line through the trees or complete an aerial obstacle course high in the treetops. Explore the area's famed wineries; savor delicious local food and drink; and experience rejuvenating spa treatments, a heated pool, and hot tubs with spectacular views of the Columbia River Gorge. The exclusive treehouse amenities paired with a wide range of activities will fulfill guests' vacation dreams.

FAMILY ADVENTURE

For families looking to reconnect, the nostalgia of the treehouse will take everyone back to simpler times without the distraction of the digital world. Kids can run free in wide-open spaces while mom and dad sip chardonnay and take in the spectacular views from the covered deck above. The whole family can come together at the end of the day to play board games or roast s'mores at their private firepit.

COUPLE'S GETAWAY

The hustle and bustle of life and work can make it difficult to truly connect with a partner. Skamania's treehouses offer the perfect couple's getaway, whether it's relaxing together in luxurious fluffy bathrobes or cuddling up next to the private firepit. During the day, guests can explore Columbia River Gorge wineries together and then savor a romantic dinner at Skamania's Cascade Dining Room, followed by a nightcap among the trees.

ONE WITH NATURE

For the wanderlust traveler looking to be reenergized, the treehouses provide a peaceful getaway in the woods. Adventurers will find solitude in the fresh air as they enjoy complimentary Nespresso coffee on the deck. After exploring the trails, guests can recharge at the Waterleaf Spa or enjoy a curated Forest Bathing experience.

"We are always looking for ways to reimagine the guest experience, and our team continues to push the envelope for what's possible," Owen said. "This is an exciting time for Skamania Lodge."

For more information or to book a treehouse stay, visit www.skamania.com or call 844-432-4748.

About Skamania Lodge

Located 45 miles east of Portland, Ore., in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Skamania Lodge is an all-season 175-acre mountain resort and conference center featuring 254 guest rooms and six treehouses, with three additional treehouses opening in 2023. The resort is also home to 45 recreational options, including Waterleaf Spa, an indoor swimming pool, hot tubs, a fitness center, an 18-hole putting course, and premier nine-hole short golf course, Cascade Dining Room, and River Rock Lounge. The Cascadian-style lodge is situated in a Pacific Northwest playground with hiking and biking in the summer; skiing and snowshoeing in the winter; and golfing, fishing and whitewater rafting year-round. The property has won numerous awards, including the National Choice Award by Smart Meetings magazine, Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator, and the Gold Tier Green Star award from the International Association of Conference Centers (IACC). For more information, visit www.skamania.com or call 844-432-4748. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renowned for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature portfolio of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, which has been a leading US-based hospitality management company for nearly 40 years. Many Benchmark Resort & Hotels' properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com. To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/benchmarkresortsandhotels, and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/benchmarkhotels.

