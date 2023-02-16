Espolòn® Tequila Proves It's So Smooth You'll Scream, As The Official Tequila Partner of the Year's Most Anticipated Horror Movie, Scream VI

Espolòn Tequila Celebrates New 360 Campaign as Promotional Partner of the Cult Classic Franchise, In Theatres March 10th

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Espolòn® Tequila announced today that the brand will be the official tequila partner of one of this year's most anticipated films, Scream VI, through an exclusive collaboration with Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.

The 6th installment in the Scream series follows the surviving cast members from last year's film as they leave behind Woodsboro and the Ghostface killings to start a fresh chapter. Witness the horror in theatres on March 10th and see why Espolòn is the tequila so smooth, you'll scream.

To celebrate the release of the film, Espolòn Tequila, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass are joining forces on a co-branded, on and off-premise nationwide campaign that includes product integration within the movie, out-of-home creative, a social media and digital campaign, a national consumer sweepstakes, and a partnership with Drizly beginning today and running through April 7th, 2023. Retail displays featuring the movie's revamped Ghostface killer will be installed across the U.S., highlighting an Espolòn sweepstakes where fans can text ESPOLONXSCREAM to 24272 for a chance to be one of 500 winners who will receive a pair of tickets to see Scream VI in theatres.

Espolòn, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass are also partnering with numerous participating movie theatre chains across the U.S. to bring a full consumer experience through a menu of exclusive Scream x Espolòn cocktails like the Thirsty Thriller, a refreshing grapefruit Paloma with Espolòn Blanco, citrus, and rimmed with Black Himalayan salt, and The Last Call , Espolòn's take on the widely popular Espresso Martini crafted with Espolòn Reposado, Frangelico® hazelnut liqueur and cold brew concentrate topped with Ghostface foam art and cocoa powder. Fans at home can also mix up the official cocktail of Scream VI, Espolòn's Empire Screamer, in preparation for the film to hit theatres. This unique cocktail is a scary-good upgrade to the classic margarita, featuring Espolòn Reposado, Grand Mariner®, lime, agave, and a custom "bleeding fruit" garnish atop.

"Scream has been changing the game in horror for decades past and present, captivating audiences with each movie and always remaining timely and relevant in pop culture. We're excited to be a part of Scream VI in a way that feels culturally relevant and proves to the movie's cult following that Espolòn is a must-have tequila," Sean Yelle, Senior Category Marketing Director, White Spirits at Campari America, said. "On March 10th, fans will be able to see why Espolòn is scary smooth but starting now, fans can enjoy our line of award-winning tequilas and mix up our signature cocktails as they prepare to see the film in theatres."

"The Scream franchise has always taken fans by surprise, which is why we're so excited to be partnering with Espolòn Tequila, another like-minded brand that delivers the unexpected to their loyal fanbase," said Michelle Hagen, EVP Global Partnerships at Paramount Pictures. "By partnering with Espolòn, we are giving our rabid fanbases an opportunity to express their brand love and celebrate a pop cultural moment in a fun and unexpected way."

Scream VI will be released in theatres nationwide on March 10th, 2023. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h74AXqw4Opc to watch the trailer and purchase tickets to see the film.

For more information on Espolòn Tequila's Scream VI partnership, please visit espolontequila.com or follow on Instagram @ espolontequila . When mixing and sipping Espolòn Tequila, please enjoy responsibly.

ABOUT ESPOLÒN TEQUILA

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com.

Scream x Espolòn Assets for Media Use

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

ABOUT SCREAM VI

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed"), and Courtney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermont Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving. At the helm are Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ("Scream," 2022) "Ready or Not,") with James Vanderbilt ("Scream," 2022, "Murder Mystery,") & Guy Busick ("Scream," 2022, "Ready or Not,") co-writing the screenplay. Project X Entertainment's Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein are serving as producers ("Scream," 2022). Creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Courteney Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

