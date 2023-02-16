F.N.B. Corporation Celebrates 12 Years as a Greenwich Excellence Awards Winner

National and Regional Awards Bring FNB to More Than 90 Honors for Small Business and Middle Market Banking

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that Coalition Greenwich has named the Company a Greenwich Excellence Awards winner for the 12th consecutive year. FNB earned multiple national and regional awards for its excellence in middle market and small business banking during 2022, bringing it to a total of more than 90 awards received from Coalition Greenwich.

FNB was one of only three banks to be recognized nationally for "Overall Satisfaction" and "Likelihood to Recommend" for its service to both middle market and small business clients.

FNB also received Northeast regional honors for:

Overall Satisfaction in Middle Market Banking

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking

Likelihood to Recommend in Small Business Banking

Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking

The Greenwich Excellence Awards recognize top-performing banks on various service capabilities. According to Coalition Greenwich, the 2022 winners stand out for their ability to combine high-quality, high-touch service and digital technology.

"Serving our clients is a priority for our bankers and we take great pride in our localized commercial personnel and credit decisions, sophisticated products and investment in technology," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation. "FNB has built a commercial platform that is competitive across the entire spectrum of commercial banking."

The Greenwich Excellence Awards add to the extensive recognition FNB has received for its commitment to its clients, employees, communities and shareholders. The Company has been named one of the World's Best Banks by Forbes, a Top Workplace USA by Energage and one of America's Most Just Companies by Just Capital. To learn more about FNB's distinctions, visit the Awards and Recognition page in the Newsroom on fnb-online.com.

Coalition Greenwich is a leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. The 2022 Greenwich Excellence in Banking winners were determined based on nearly 22,000 interviews and the evaluation of more than 500 banks. Only 23 banks were recognized nationally in the middle market banking category, and only 21 were recognized nationally in the small business banking category. For more information about the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards and the Coalition Greenwich selection process, visit www.greenwich.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $44 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

