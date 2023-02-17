NEW VIRTUAL MARKETPLACE FOR TENNESSEE HOUSING ASSOCIATION

MT. JULIET, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Housing Association (THA) unveils a state-of-the-art online virtual marketplace of factory-built homes available in Tennessee. The comprehensive consumer platform allows Tennessee homebuyers the capability to browse, select, tour, and shop Tennessee manufactured homes and modular homes for sale in Tennessee.

THA's new website, TennesseeManufacturedHomes.com will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about Tennessee's manufactured and modular homes, view floorplans, get price quotes, find lenders and communities, and even take 3D tours of new homes available for sale.

"Today's homebuyer wants to explore their options online in order to focus on what they really need and want," said Marla McAfee, THA's Executive Director. "This new home shopping experience allows Tennesseans to find a home that fits their lifestyle and budget."

About The Tennessee Housing Association

Working Tennessee Families Working for Tennessee Families

The Tennessee Housing Association is the trade association representing the factory-built housing industry in the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Housing Association was founded in 1955 and supports its members with training, continuing education, and information — ensuring that the people who design, build, install, sell, and finance factory-built homes have access to the best industry practices available. Our members are dedicated to providing safe, affordable, high-performance homes to individuals and families in communities across Tennessee.

