Richard Powell Joins Consello as Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Corporate Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Powell as the company's Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Corporate Development.

In his new role, Mr. Powell will be responsible for helping expand several of the company's operations around the world, as well as overseeing strategic planning and corporate development as Consello continues to grow. He will also be directly responsible for the coordination of all initiatives out of the Office of the Chairman and CEO. Before joining Consello, Mr. Powell was most recently President of Shepherd Futures, a founder-focused family office affiliated with Chobani. He previously held senior leadership positions at several other companies including Teneo, Bloomberg, Burson-Marsteller and Idealab!

"I have known Rick both personally and professionally for many years, and I am delighted to welcome him to Consello where he joins an extraordinary senior leadership team devoted to expanding and growing our business around the world," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of The Consello Group. "Rick's expansive skillset and decades of experience will be a huge benefit to our clients, our investment partners and our firm as a whole. He is deeply experienced in growing and expanding businesses and operations on a global scale and will be a huge addition to us as we continue on our exciting journey with Consello."

"I am excited to begin a new chapter at Consello with so many accomplished partners and leaders and a business that is clearly on the move," said Mr. Powell. "I have been fortunate to work with and help some of the most respected companies in the world in my career to date and I look forward to leveraging all of that experience for the benefit of Consello as we expand our business, our presence, our services and our investments across the world."

About Consello

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: Investing, Digital Assets Advisory, Growth and Business Development, and Merchant Banking and M&A Advisory.

