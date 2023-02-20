Thousand Trails Wilderness Lakes Campground Goes Solar with Renewable Energy Initiative

New premium RV storage solar panels to produce approximately 2.4 million kilowatt hours of green energy per year

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Trails continues to strengthen its environmental footprint with the installation of a new premium RV storage section topped with nearly 3,500 solar panels at the Wilderness Lakes Campground in Menifee, California.

The new premium RV storage section at Thousand Trails Wilderness Lakes is topped with roughly 82,000 square feet of solar panels that produce approximately 2.4 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy per year. The new facility will generate about 50% of the total energy used across the campground, which has more than 500 sites and features common area amenities like a swimming pool, hot tubs, a clubhouse, fitness center, and game room. (PRNewswire)

The entire solar project is a 1,469 kilowatt solar system and is expected to produce roughly 2.4 million kilowatt hours of green energy per year. The solar panels are part of Thousand Trails' continuing efforts to increase renewable energy and will produce enough energy to facilitate about 50% of the total energy used across the campground which has more than 500 sites and common area amenities like a swimming pool, hot tubs, a clubhouse, fitness center, and game room.

The solar panels, installed in coordination with DSD Renewables and Black Bear Energy, cover roughly 82,000 square feet and cover the campground's newly installed RV storage facilities. The new storage area accommodates rig sizes of 30' and 45' and features controlled access, security cameras and month-to-month availability. RVs are protected from the elements with covered storage spaces which double as a solar array with the solar panel topped covers.

"Along with the many benefits these solar panels provide to our overall environmental initiatives, our guests and members at Thousand Trails Wilderness Lakes can feel confident knowing that the energy they use is coming from a renewable source," said Monica Ferrer, senior director of energy and sustainability for Thousand Trails. "We're thrilled to have a high end amenity for guests and members that also highlights our ongoing focus on sustainability, renewable energy and environmental awareness."

The project concludes with an official ribbon cutting and tour of the new solar RV storage facility with the Menifee Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, February 21.

About Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 23 states and British Columbia, Canada. Thousand Trails and its affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information, please visit ThousandTrails.com.

