CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP HIRES MARC RUCINSKI AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CAPITAL MARKETS

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that alternative investments and capital markets specialist Marc Rucinski has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets.

In this role, Rucinski will focus on expanding Civitas Capital's equity and debt investor base across the firm's target asset classes including multifamily, lodging, and niche opportunistic investments.

"Marc's hiring is the latest example of Civitas' commitment to institutional-quality investment management," says Heather Jones, Chief Operating Officer for Civitas. "Marc brings deep experience in private equity and real estate capital markets with leading global financial institutions, which marries perfectly with our firm's growth strategy."

Rucinski will split time between Civitas' Dallas headquarters and Los Angeles.

"I'm excited to join a firm as relentlessly creative as Civitas and look forward to supporting the firm's existing and future product and investment strategies" Rucinski says.

Rucinski joins Civitas after a career that spans nearly three decades in which he has executed more than $45 billion in private equity and real estate transactions. This includes experience structuring funds, joint ventures, and co-investments structures for pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices, endowments, and foundations. In addition, Rucinski has significant experience advising public and private executive management teams and company boards on buy and sell side mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and financial strategy.

Most recently, Rucinski was head of capital formation and investor relations at Trinity Investments in Los Angeles, where he led efforts to develop new investment products and joint ventures. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Citi Private Bank in Hong Kong and New York; Credit Suisse Securities in New York; Merrill Lynch in New York; and Accenture in Denver, Brussels, Paris, and Nashville.

Rucinski holds a bachelor's degree in Science (Economics and Human & Organizational Development) from Vanderbilt University and a master's degree in business administration from the Johnson School at Cornell University.

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager, founded in 2009, offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

