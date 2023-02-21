Reminder: First Installment Cook County property taxes are due April 3

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The due date for Tax Year 2022 First Installment property taxes this year is April 3. Nearly 1.8 million tax bills will arrive in mailboxes by early March. They are currently available online at cookcountytreasurer.com.

Typically, First Installment property tax bills are due on March 1. But state lawmakers pushed backed the due date because Second Installment bills were late last year.

To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

11:59 p.m. on April 3 will be recorded as on time Payments made at cookcountytreasurer.com beforeonwill be recorded as on time

Partial payments are accepted. Late payments are charged 1.5 percent per month, as mandated under Illinois law.

