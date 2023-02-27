Pixelworks to Participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Ritz Carlton-Laguna Niguel Hotel, in Dana Point, CA. Management is scheduled to meet with participating investors throughout the day on Monday, March 13, 2023.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

