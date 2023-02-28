ArisGlobal Signs Agreement to Acquire Amplexor Life Sciences, Creating the Most Comprehensive Regulatory SaaS Platform for the Industry

The complementary pairing of these two leading Regulatory companies brings an unmatched offering to the global market

MIAMI and NOVO MESTO, Slovenia, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software designed to automate core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere® today announces the acquisition of Amplexor Life Sciences (LS), a global provider of regulatory, quality, and safety software solutions, serving and trusted by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.

ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal) (PRNewswire)

The integration of the regulatory product lines will bring a distinct set of benefits to customers. LifeSphere users are now gaining access to enhanced publishing and labeling capabilities; in addition to a robust Quality Management System (QMS) from Amplexor LS. Amplexor LS's regulatory customers can now connect to even wider functionality through ArisGlobal's market leading LifeSphere platform including access to state-of-the-art Safety, Medical Affairs and Clinical solutions.

This combined product ecosystem provides a new opportunity for life sciences companies, bringing together best in breed solutions to form a cohesive solution serving customers' regulatory needs. It also represents many years of industry expertise, software innovation, and customer excellence from ArisGlobal and Amplexor Life Sciences. This move will accelerate both companies' roadmaps and increase efficiency in bringing new therapies to the market.

"For many years, ArisGlobal has been focused on building a regulatory platform that provides a market-leading, comprehensive set of products and streamlines processes supporting collaboration across distributed teams while adhering to extensive and evolving global regulatory requirements," shares Mike Gordon, chief executive officer at ArisGlobal. "By combining our core functionalities, we are elevating our end-to-end Regulatory capabilities to enhance our customers' journey."

"Amplexor Life Sciences has always sought to provide their customers with operational excellence in global compliance, and this new chapter of our products within the LifeSphere Regulatory platform will continue to do that," states Elvis Paćelat, Executive Vice President at Amplexor LS. "We are excited to join forces with ArisGlobal, who has been an innovator in the life sciences space for several decades, to provide the market with a full scope of products designed to make regulatory processes a connected, cloud-based, and compliant experience."

"The vision and objectives of ArisGlobal and Amplexor LS are aligned," shares Jim Hilferty, AVP and Head of Regulatory at ArisGlobal. "We're confident that bringing our organizations together will serve as a catalyst for innovation to benefit life sciences, and allow us to deliver the most intelligent, connected, and comprehensive platform available to the regulatory community."

Both companies have been supporting R&D processes through technology for decades, with offices throughout Europe, United States, India, and the APAC region.

The integration is subject to customary government approvals that are expected to be completed in the next 60 days. Further information will be made available on the combined solution.

For more information, visit arisglobal.com and amplexorlifesciences.com .

About ArisGlobal & LifeSphere:

ArisGlobal is the market leader in Drug Safety solutions worldwide and is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Amplexor Life Sciences:

Amplexor Life Sciences is a global provider of regulatory, quality and safety software solutions, serving and trusted by pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies for over 30 years. Its holistic Life Sciences Suite of solutions helps life sciences organizations to be efficient with launching products and breaking into new markets quickly while ensuring quality, efficacy and safety through end-to-end support to product lifecycle processes, data and content management.

