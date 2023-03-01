Emeren to Participate at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that management will present in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth conference in Laguna Niguel, California on March 13th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PDT.

Management will be also available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference on March 13th – 14th. For more information or to request a meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams in more than 10 countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

