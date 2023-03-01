Weibo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

"We navigated through the challenging 2022 with solid operating efficiency," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "Our community remained healthy and engaged, mainly attributable to the optimization of social product and effective channel investment. On monetization, our advertising business has exhibited recovery trend in the second half of 2022, although macro challenges continuously weighed on the overall advertising demand. We are pleased to see the operating efficiency that we achieved throughout this year, with non-GAAP operating margin reaching 33% for 2022. As we entered into 2023, we will embrace the broad recovery of the advertising business post China's reopening and drive value for our advertisers through our ecosystem based integrated marketing solution. We will continue to focus on enhancing operating efficiency, aiming to sustain our long-term competitiveness in the market."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net revenues were $448.0 million , a decrease of 27% year-over-year or a decrease of 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

Advertising and marketing revenues were $390.5 million , a decrease of 29% year-over-year.

Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were $57.5 million , a decrease of 12% year-over-year.

Income from operations was $160.5 million , representing an operating margin of 36%.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was $141.9 million and diluted net income per share was $0.60 .

Non-GAAP income from operations was $152.0 million , representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 34%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was $178.5 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.75 .

Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 586 million in December 2022 , a net addition of approximately 13 million users on year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.

Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 252 million in December 2022 , a net addition of approximately 3 million users on year-over-year basis.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Net revenues were $1.84 billion , a decrease of 19% year-over-year or a decrease of 15% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [2] .

Advertising and marketing revenues were $1.60 billion , a decrease of 19% year-over-year.

VAS revenues were $239.7 million , a decrease of 13% year-over-year.

Income from operations was $480.5 million , representing an operating margin of 26%.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was $85.6 million and diluted net income per share was $0.36 .

Non-GAAP income from operations was $601.1 million , representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 33%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was $540.1 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $2.27 .

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 had been the same as it was in the fourth quarter of 2021, or RMB 6.39=US$1.00. [2] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the average exchange rate of 2022 had been the same as 2021, or RMB 6.45=US$1.00.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Weibo's total net revenues were $448.0 million, a decrease of 27% compared to $616.3 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $390.5 million, a decrease of 29% compared to $550.8 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $348.3 million, a decrease of 31% compared to $505.3 million for the same period last year, primarily due to disruptions on the Company and its advertisers from COVID-19 control measures and infections in major areas of China during this quarter.

VAS revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $57.5 million, a decrease of 12% year-over-year compared to $65.5 million for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to less revenue contribution from membership service and live streaming business.

Costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $287.5 million, a decrease of 34% compared to $433.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the reverse of approximately $58.8 million previously accrued compensation expenses based on a contingent payment arrangement between the Company and the founder of Shanghai Jiamian Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("JM Tech"), an entity consolidated into the Company since the fourth quarter of 2020, as the performance condition of JM Tech defined in the contingent payment arrangement was not met. The decrease of costs and expenses are also broad-based across all items, mainly attributable to the solid execution of the disciplined spending strategy for the Company to further improve its operating efficiency.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $160.5 million, compared to $182.5 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 36%, compared to 30% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $152.0 million, compared to $219.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 34%, compared to 36% last year.

Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $21.1 million, compared to a loss of $36.8 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly included (i) a $31.5 million investment related impairment, which is excluded under non-GAAP measure; (ii) a $30.3 million net gain from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $17.5 million net interest and other loss.

Income tax benefits were $18.7 million, compared to income tax expense of $45.6 million for the same period last year. The income tax benefits were primarily due to (i) the reversal of tax liabilities recognized related to uncertain tax positions; and (ii) lower taxable income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $141.9 million, compared to $115.7 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.60, compared to $0.50 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $178.5 million, compared to $195.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.75, compared to $0.83 for the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2022, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.17 billion. For the fourth quarter of 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $158.7 million, capital expenditures totaled $15.3 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $12.4 million.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

For fiscal year 2022, Weibo's total net revenues were $1.84 billion, a decrease of 19% compared to $2.26 billion in 2021.

Advertising and marketing revenues for 2022 were $1.60 billion, a decrease of 19% compared to $1.98 billion in 2021. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $1.49 billion, a decrease of 19% compared to $1.84 billion for 2021. The decrease was mainly resulted from disruptions from Covid-19 and macro weakness which largely impacted on advertising demands.

VAS revenues for 2022 were $239.7 million, a decrease of 13% compared to $276.3 million for 2021. The decrease was primarily due to less revenue contribution from membership service and live streaming business.

Costs and expenses for 2022 totaled $1.36 billion, compared to $1.56 billion for 2021. The decrease was primarily due to (i) the decrease of sales and marketing expenses as we executed a disciplined channel strategy; (ii) the reverse of approximately $58.8 million previously accrued compensation expenses based on a contingent payment arrangement entered between the Company and the founder of JM Tech, an entity consolidated into the Company since the fourth quarter of 2020, as the performance condition of JM Tech defined in the contingent payment arrangement was not met; and (iii) a broad-based decrease of costs and expenses as we implemented our efficiency initiatives.

Income from operations for 2022 was $480.5 million, compared to $697.4 million for 2021. Operating margin for 2022 was 26%, compared to 31% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $601.1 million, compared to $829.2 million for 2021. Non-GAAP operating margin was 33%, compared to 37% last year.

Non-operating loss for 2022 was $352.4 million, compared to a loss of $146.7 million for 2021. Non-operating loss in 2022 mainly included (i) a $243.6 million net loss from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (ii) a $67.2 million investment related impairment, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $39.3 million net interest and other loss.

Income tax expenses for 2022 were $30.3 million, compared to $138.8 million for 2021. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily resulted from (i) lower taxable income in 2022 versus 2021; and (ii) the reversal of tax liabilities recognized in 2021 related to uncertain tax positions.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for 2022 was $85.6 million, compared to $428.3 million for 2021. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for 2022 was $0.36, compared to $1.86 for 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for 2022 was $540.1 million, compared to $718.5 million for 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for 2022 was $2.27, compared to $3.08 for 2021.

For fiscal year 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $564.1 million, capital expenditures totaled $43.1 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $54.7 million.

Recent Development

The Company is pleased to announce that it has been selected and will be included in the Hang Seng TECH Index as a constituent stock, effective March 13, 2023, according to the announcement made by the Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited on February 24, 2023. The Hang Seng TECH Index represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong that have high business exposure to technology themes and pass the index's screening criteria.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)















































Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 Net revenues:

















Advertising and marketing $ 390,544

$ 550,826

$ 393,426

$ 1,596,650

$ 1,980,795 Value-added services 57,454

65,461

60,134

239,682

276,288

Net revenues 447,998

616,287

453,560

1,836,332

2,257,083





















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenues (1) 106,087

128,545

94,383

400,585

403,841 Sales and marketing (1) 122,665

152,475

113,619

477,107

591,682 Product development (1) 99,328

113,867

97,025

415,190

430,673 General and administrative (1) (40,552)

38,878

25,322

52,806

133,475 Impairment of intangible assets -

-

-

10,176

-

Total costs and expenses 287,528

433,765

330,349

1,355,864

1,559,671 Income from operations 160,470

182,522

123,211

480,468

697,412





















Non-operating loss:

















Investment related losses, net (3,582)

(41,976)

(105,901)

(313,109)

(176,344) Interest and other income (loss), net (17,508)

5,161

(14,460)

(39,273)

29,650



(21,090)

(36,815)

(120,361)

(352,382)

(146,694)





















Income before income tax expenses 139,380

145,707

2,850

128,086

550,718 Income tax benefits (expenses) 18,701

(45,581)

(19,760)

(30,277)

(138,841)





















Net income (loss) 158,081

100,126

(16,910)

97,809

411,877 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 16,165

(15,607)

227

12,254

(16,442) Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 141,916

$ 115,733

$ (17,137)

$ 85,555

$ 428,319











































Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.61

$ 0.50

$ (0.07)

$ 0.36

$ 1.87 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.60

$ 0.50

$ (0.07)

$ 0.36

$ 1.86





















Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

















attributable to Weibo's shareholders 234,040

230,679

235,894

235,164

228,814 Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

















attributable to Weibo's shareholders 238,887

231,506

235,894

236,407

230,206





















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:



















Cost of revenues $ 1,820

$ 2,422

$ 2,544

$ 9,417

$ 8,112

Sales and marketing 3,686

5,043

5,107

18,910

15,292

Product development 10,774

14,362

14,424

55,294

43,622

General and administrative 7,097

4,911

7,749

28,092

20,970

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























December 31,

December 31,









2022

2021















Assets

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,690,768

$ 2,423,703





Short-term investments

480,428

711,062





Accounts receivable, net

502,443

723,089





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

391,502

450,726





Amount due from SINA(1)

487,117

494,200





Current assets subtotal

4,552,258

4,802,780

















Property and equipment, net

249,553

68,396

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

245,223

297,335

Long-term investments

993,630

1,207,651

Other non-current assets

1,088,790

1,143,360

Total assets

$ 7,129,454

$ 7,519,522















Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:











Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 161,029

$ 197,643





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

923,678

828,952





Deferred revenues

79,949

91,136





Income tax payable

55,282

144,747





Convertible debt

-

896,541





Current liabilities subtotal

1,219,938

2,159,019



















Long-term liabilities:













Unsecured senior notes

1,540,717

1,538,415





Long-term loans

880,855

-





Other long-term liabilities

97,404

134,068





Total liabilities

3,738,914

3,831,502

















Redeemable non-controlling interests

45,795

66,622

















Shareholders' equity:











Weibo shareholders' equity

3,330,250

3,593,821



Non-controlling interests

14,495

27,577





Total shareholders' equity

3,344,745

3,621,398

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity

$ 7,129,454

$ 7,519,522

















(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $420.4 million as of December 31,

2022 and $479.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)











































Three months ended

Twelve months ended







December 31,

September 30,

December 31,







2022

2021

2022

2022

2021





































Income from operations $ 160,470

$ 182,522

$ 123,211

$ 480,468

$ 697,412

Add: Stock-based compensation

23,377



26,738



29,824



111,713



87,996



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions

4,367



5,716



4,381



19,394



20,589



Accrual (reversal) of non-cash compensation cost to non-

controlling interest shareholders

(36,225)



4,826



4,689



(20,638)



23,246



Impairment of intangible assets

-



-



-



10,176



-

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 151,989

$ 219,802

$ 162,105

$ 601,113

$ 829,243





































Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 141,916

$ 115,733

$ (17,137)

$ 85,555

$ 428,319

Add: Stock-based compensation

23,377



26,738



29,824



111,713



87,996



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions

4,367



5,716



4,381



19,394



20,589



Accrual (reversal) of non-cash compensation cost to non-

controlling interest shareholders

(36,225)



4,826



4,689



(20,638)



23,246



Impairment of intangible assets

-



-



-



10,176



-



Investment related losses, net (1)

3,582



41,976



105,901



313,109



176,344



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity

method investments

24,662



4,343



(3,503)



27,076



(6,538)



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss

attributable to non-controlling interests

15,005



(16,844)



(154)



9,942



(16,916)



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)

394



11,405



(6,605)



(22,523)



(951)



Amortization of issuance cost of convertible debt, unsecured

senior notes and long-term loans

1,440



1,611



1,611



6,273



6,445

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 178,518

$ 195,504

$ 119,007

$ 540,077

$ 718,534





































Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.75 * $ 0.83 * $ 0.50 * $ 2.27 * $ 3.08 *



































Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders

238,887



231,506



235,894



236,407



230,206

Add: The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt(3)

-



6,753



6,753



5,909



6,753



The number of shares for dilution resulted from unvested

restricted share units(3)

-



-



1,550



-



-

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per

share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

238,887



238,259



244,197



242,316



236,959





































Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 141,916

$ 115,733

$ (17,137)

$ 85,555

$ 428,319



Non-GAAP adjustments

36,602



79,771



136,144



454,522



290,215



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

178,518



195,504



119,007



540,077



718,534





Interest income, net

(11,784)



(4,231)



(8,896)



(40,109)



(12,719)





Income tax (benefits) expenses

(19,095)



34,176



26,365



52,800



139,792





Depreciation expenses

7,626



8,593



8,268



33,240



32,847



Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,265

$ 234,042

$ 144,744

$ 586,008

$ 878,454





































(1) To adjust impairment on, gain/loss on sale of, fair value change of investments and others.























































(2) To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisitions and fair value change of investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i) they were recorded in

entities established in tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation allowances were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is more-likely-than-not they

will not be realized.



































(3) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested restricted share units which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.



































* Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.









WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2022

2021





















Net revenues



















Advertising and marketing



















Non-Ali advertisers $ 348,271

$ 505,333

$ 378,378

$ 1,489,676

$ 1,841,234

Alibaba - as an advertiser 42,273

45,493

15,048

106,974

139,561

Subtotal 390,544

550,826

393,426

1,596,650

1,980,795























Value-added services 57,454

65,461

60,134

239,682

276,288



$ 447,998

$ 616,287

$ 453,560

$ 1,836,332

$ 2,257,083

