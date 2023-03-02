AliExpress Unveils New "CHOICE" Offering in U.S., Announces March Anniversary Sale

Over 50,000 High-Quality, Low-Cost Products Items Now Available with Free Shipping and Expedited Delivery in the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress , the global e-commerce retail platform of Alibaba and one of the top cross-border marketplaces in the world, today announced the launch of its new AliExpress CHOICE offering in the U.S, as well as its March anniversary sale. Throughout the sale, which runs from March 20-26, 2023, thousands of CHOICE products will be on sale with savings of 75-90% from other retailers.

AliExpress Logo (PRNewswire)

The new AliExpress CHOICE offering is a curated collection of 50,000 products from the online retailer's highest-rated and most-trusted sellers across categories such as consumer electronics, household goods, fashion, fitness, beauty, sports apparel, and much more. CHOICE products, flagged with an icon, offer shoppers: free shipping, guaranteed 15-day delivery, free returns, and the highest quality products at low prices.

"Our AliExpress shopping experience is tailored to fit your lifestyle. We take pride in our selection of products that boast the finest quality, value, and variety across hundreds of categories relevant to U.S. consumers," said AliExpress Marketing Director Briza Rocha Bueno. "Whether you're looking for cutting-edge tech, home decor essentials, runway-inspired fashion or something fun for your furry friend, we have innovative products that allow you to express your own style — at a fraction of the price."

AliExpress CHOICE considers several key factors that matter most to its shoppers, including product ratings, pricing, popularity, availability, and timely delivery. As customer preferences and feedback evolve, so will the products highlighted.

AliExpress has long been committed to offering its customers the best possible shopping experience and has introduced new features designed to elevate the online shopping journey, including a first-of-its-kind Discount for Two and Groups offering, effortless camera-based search, exclusive deals for new app users, and more. The marketplace also offers convenient payment features online and through the AliExpress app.

For more information on the CHOICE offering, the brand's upcoming anniversary sale, and to shop the wide range of products available between March 20-26, 2023, please visit AliExpress.com .

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global retail marketplace serving consumers in 200+ countries and regions worldwide, enabling buyers to purchase directly from manufacturers and distributors and allowing shoppers to take advantage of incredibly low prices. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is available in 17 additional languages. AliExpress is a business of Alibaba Group.

