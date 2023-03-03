Hilb Group Acquires E/G of Florida, Expands Property & Casualty Presence in Southeast

RICHMOND, Va., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired E/G of Florida, further expanding the company's growing presence in the Southeast region and building upon its property and casualty expertise. The acquisition took effect January 1, 2023.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, with additional locations in Delray and Port Saint Lucie, E/G of Florida offers comprehensive, customized solutions to meet individual client needs, through both personal and commercial coverage. The agency was founded 25 years ago with a commitment to focus on the best interests of each customer. Agency principal Patrick Mulligan and his team of insurance professionals will become part of Hilb Group's Southeast regional operations.

"This move represents a tremendous next step for us – we are excited to join the Hilb Group and to have access to the broader support and resources that this partnership delivers," said Patrick Mulligan. "As we move forward, we will continue our emphasis on tailored solutions for our clients, while expanding our access to greater products and offerings to benefit those we serve."

"E/G of Florida represents a terrific addition to our company, aligned with our growth strategy by adding greater expertise in vital markets, as well as enhancing opportunities for the agencies who join us," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "We look forward to continuing to grow throughout Florida and beyond, in order to best meet the needs of the customers and communities who depend on us."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 27 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

