Prime Therapeutics hires Matt Patella to lead employer account sales and account management

EAGAN, Minn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving nearly 38 million members nationally, has hired industry veteran Matt Patella as its new vice president and general manager, national & mid-market accounts. Patella brings more than 20 years of sales leadership including account management and new business development to his role. Patella will be responsible for the employer group market sales strategy including growth and retention.

Patella brings previous health care, consultant and PBM leadership experience to his new role at Prime. Most recently he was area vice president with global insurance brokerage firm Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. He has held other sales leadership positions at WellDyne, Vital Decisions and Express Scripts/Medco.

"Matt is going to be a wonderful addition to Prime as we bring together the brightest minds in health care to transform the industry and deliver new value," said Dave Schlett, executive vice president and president of PBM solutions for Prime. "Matt's experience is sure to lead to positive client experiences and productive working partnerships for those we serve."

Patella holds an undergraduate degree from Pace University in Pleasantville, N.Y. and a Master of Business Administration from Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

