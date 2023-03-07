Former FDA Tech-Enabled Traceability Co-Lead Andrew Kennedy and Azzule Co-Founder Matt Regusci Partner with iFoodDS to Launch Strategic Consulting Firm for FSMA 204 Compliance

The new consultancy helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FSMA 204 and guides them toward compliance.

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFoodDS, the leading platform provider of connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions for the fresh food supply chain, today announced the launch of a consulting arm, New Era Partners, to advise firms on achieving operational compliance with the FSMA 204 mandate. The FSMA 204 Food Traceability Rule, recently published by the FDA, establishes new traceability recordkeeping requirements for firms that manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain foods on the Food Traceability List.

Andrew Kennedy, a former FDA traceability expert who helped develop FSMA 204, and Matt Regusci, a co-founder of Azzule|PrimusGFS, will co-lead New Era Partners. There is no team more qualified to advise enterprises on the regulatory and operational aspects of the new rule and pathways to achieve compliance.

"FSMA 204 is complex, especially for grocers, foodservice operators, and processors," said Andrew Kennedy, Principal Traceability Advisor at New Era Partners. "With our deep understanding of the rule and the supply chain, New Era Partners can quickly help enterprises understand the rule's impact on their operations and objectively identify paths to compliance. Progressive enterprises that start planning now will protect their brand and gain a competitive advantage."

Services available include:

Executive Briefings for enterprise operations, IT, and legal executives on the rule and its impacts.

Supply Chain Traceability X-Ray™ – analysis of an enterprise's current compliance status and visualization of gaps across their supply chain, enabling accurate risk assessment and compliance effort scope.

Andrew Kennedy will lead advisory services. Mr. Kennedy is a former co-leader of FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety, Core Element 1: Tech-Enabled Traceability, a food traceability expert (precisionFDA expert profile), and FSMA 204 working group team member (proposed rule public meeting). Before FDA, Mr. Kennedy served as the interim director of IFT's Global Food Traceability Center and Co-Founded FoodLogiQ. He co-led the development of numerous food traceability standards and best practices.

Matt Regusci will lead compliance services. Mr. Regusci is one of the leading entrepreneurs in the Testing, Inspection, and Compliance (TIC) marketplace. Over the past decade, he co-founded Azzule|PrimusGFS, co-owned WQS, and co-founded TrainToComply.

"The industry is making progress on the promise of traceability, but organizations across the supply chain need guidance on how FSMA 204 impacts their unique operations and how they can leverage traceability to improve their business practices", said Robert Whitaker, Founder of Whitaker Consulting. "Andrew Kennedy and Matt Regusci's expertise is unmatched in the industry and will be of great value to enterprises needing a strategy to meet the FSMA 204 mandate and move their businesses forward."

About New Era Partners

New Era Partners is a strategic consultancy providing objective, independent advice. Its mission is to help enterprises navigate the complexities of Rule 204 to smooth the path to compliance. The company is a subsidiary of iFoodDS. New Era Partners is not compensated for and does not represent any iFoodDS products. For more information on New Era Partners, visit www.newerapartners.com or contact andrew.kennedy@newerapartners.com.

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions, making it easier to deliver wholesome, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. iFoodDS solutions help enterprises gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce shrinkage, and optimize inventory quality. For more information on iFoodDS, visit www.ifoodds.com or contact press@ifoodds.com.

About FSMA 204

For more information on FSMA 204 Food Traceability Final Rule, visit the iFoodDS Traceability Hub.

