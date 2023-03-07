Life is Good® Partners with DXL® for New Men's Big and Tall Tees

Life is Good now available in Men's sizes 1XL through 7XL at select DXL retailers and online.

BOSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good , the original positive lifestyle brand, is now available in extended sizes through an exclusive partnership with DXL Big + Tall. This partnership combines DXL's expertise in fit, merchandise assortment, and experience within men's big and tall apparel with Life is Good's mission to spread optimism through uplifting art and messages.

Life is Good, the original positive lifestyle brand, is now available in extended sizes.

The launch includes an assortment of short-sleeve t-shirts featuring Life is Good graphic designs selected specifically for the DXL customer in sizes up to 7XL. This collection of men's tees will be available at the beginning of March in select DXL locations and on DXL.com.

"Life is Good is excited to announce a new partnership with men's big and tall expert DXL, which allows us to offer several of our iconic outdoor and positive-lifestyle themed graphics in extended sizes," said Tom Hassell, President of The Life is Good Company. "Our customers have been asking for extended sizing for many years, and we are thrilled to partner with industry leader and expert DXL, to bring this collection to life."

DXL offers one of the most extensive assortments of men's big and tall clothing and shoes in the United States, with proven success partnering with various global brands, making them the perfect partner for Life is Good.

"At DXL, Big + Tall is all we do, and we trade on the belief that we offer superior fit, assortment, and experience to him," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL. "We believe this leads to a relationship with our customers built on respect, trust, and belonging. We exist to provide the Big + Tall man with the freedom to choose his own style, to wear what he wants to wear. Life is Good will further enhance our exclusive assortment."

Life is Good at DXL is available starting at the beginning of March in select stores and DXL.com.

About Life is Good®

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and message. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram , and TikTok.

