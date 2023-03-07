Sikorsky selects CMC Electronics Flight Management Systems

ATLANTA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Heli-Expo -- CMC Electronics is pleased to announce a new multi-year contract with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, for the supply of its military Flight Management System (FMS) on several Sikorsky helicopter models including the UH-60M, HH-60M, HH-60W, S-70i and the S-70M. The helicopters with CMC's equipment will be delivered to the US Army, the US Air Force as well as numerous international Black Hawk customers for use in a wide range of missions including search and rescue, troop transport, medical evacuation, disaster relief, aerial firefighting and border patrol.

The CMA-2082MC military FMS is unique as it allows Sikorsky to evolve and customize the FMS capabilities to meet the tactical needs of Black Hawk operators while benefiting from a proven foundation of the helicopter FMS software developed by CMC.

The CMA-2082MC is a complete flight management system with integrated radio management. It features an extensive portfolio of navigation, communications and mission software. CMC's modular FMS is powerful and flexible, with the added benefits of small size, low weight and reduced costs. It continues to demonstrate high reliability while operating in some of the harshest operating environments.

Part of CMC's broader family of military FMS products, which has been supplying FMS and specific functionalities on various military programs worldwide for over 40 years, the CMA-2082MC continues to evolve with modular, open solutions aligned with MOSA and FACE aircraft architectures.

Brad Nolen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, stated: "Sikorsky and CMC have been collaborating for more than 25 years to ensure that the Black Hawk Flight Management System provides a highly reliable navigation solution with the capabilities needed to enable war fighters to complete crucial missions and save lives. CMC is excited to partner with Sikorsky on this latest program."

CMC Electronics has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of innovative cockpit systems integration, avionics, display solutions and high-performance microelectronics for the military and commercial aviation markets. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company also has facilities in the USA serving customers worldwide. For more on CMC Electronics, visit www.cmcelectronics.ca.

