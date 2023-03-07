Wiz Announces Kelly Russell as Chief Human Resources Officer

Russell to help bolster hiring and management practices during a period of unprecedented growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiz , the leading cloud security platform that rapidly enables customers to find and remove critical cloud risks, today announced Kelly Russell as the company's Chief Human Resources Officer. Boasting over 15 years of human resources expertise in the technology sector, Russell will guide hiring and management practices for Wiz as it looks to build upon its reputation as the fastest-growing software company in the world.

Russell brings multi-varied HR expertise to Wiz, with experience in the banking, manufacturing, automotive, and tech industries. Prior to joining Wiz, she served as Global HR Leader at Amazon and SVP of Talent for Twilio. Serving as CHRO with Wiz, Russell will work to facilitate similar growth and empower employees as they build innovative, world-class products for the company's customers.

"Wiz is a perfect fit for me– a rapidly growing company where I can help to develop the HR function alongside a leadership team that values people above all else," said Kelly Russell, Wiz Chief Human Resources Officer. "Wiz recognizes that our employees, aka Wizards, are the most important resource and strives to create an environment where each person feels engaged, connected, and respected. An amazing foundation has been created for HR so far and this is our opportunity to build upon that foundation to further hire, develop, and keep our amazing Wizards."

"Given Wiz's unprecedented growth since March 2020, Kelly Russell's role is critical to ensuring the company continues to attract and retain our top-tier talent in order to exceed the market needs," said Assaf Rappaport, Wiz Co-Founder and CEO. "Kelly is a proven executive with a talent for bringing together people and processes to help workers to succeed at all levels. We couldn't be more excited to have her join our team and for the pivotal role she'll play in Wiz's success, now and in the long term."

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world, scaling from $1M to $100M ARR in 18 months. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 30 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io/ for more information.

