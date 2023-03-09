DIGIORNO® UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE ALL-ONION PIZZA, JUST IN TIME FOR COLLEGE HOOPS' MOST EMOTIONAL TOURNAMENT

When your favorite team suffers a tough loss, blame your tears on the DiGiorno "Cry Pie"

SOLON, Ohio, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it – college hoops can be a rollercoaster of emotions, with heartbreaking losses often leading to failed attempts at holding back tears. This year, DIGIORNO® is ready with the assist, creating the first-ever pizza that can also be used as an emotional crutch (or should we say, emotional crust). Throughout the tournament, fans can enter for a chance to win an exclusive DIGIORNO Cry Pie – an all-onion pizza made to mask your basketball heartbreak.

Handcrafted by the empathetic pizza-makers at DIGIORNO, Cry Pies feature the brand's Classic Thin Crust, topped with mozzarella cheese and a creamy alfredo-style sauce. But of course, the piece de resistance is an abundance of onions – caramelized yellow onions, red onions and even green onions – for a delicious, tear-worthy taste that could make a grown fan cry.

Whether your favorite team misses a buzzer-beater or ends up on the wrong side of an upset, DIGIORNO is giving you permission to blame your tears on the Cry Pie. Starting now through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 3, fans can enter online at DiGiornoCryPie.com for a chance to win.

"We're always looking to push culinary boundaries while still providing the same high-quality, fresh-baked experience people can expect from DIGIORNO," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. "We've all seen or experienced the heartbreak that comes with a tough loss during the college basketball championship. We hope our Cry Pies offer people a fun way to engage with the tournament and our brand, no matter who they're cheering for!"

Who needs delivery when you can get slam dunk pizza right from your oven? Give your team the M-V-Pizza it deserves – with eight delicious crust types, you can always count on the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO for your basketball watch parties.

Hungry for that fresh-baked taste? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It's also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now. For more information, visit DiGiorno.com and follow @DiGiorno on Instagram and Facebook .

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio is in nearly every home in the U.S. and includes some of the most recognizable brands such as Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disrupters like Essentia and Sweet Earth. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé and Starbucks Coffee. As part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — Nestlé USA has been named among Fast Company's "Best Workplace for Innovators" for two consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com .

DiGiorno Cry Pie Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. and D.C. 18 YEARS OR OLDER (19 FOR RESIDENTS OF AL OR NE, 21 AND OLDER FOR RESIDENTS OF MS). VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes begins 3/8/23 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 4/3/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For entry information, Official Rules, and prize descriptions visit www.digiornocrypie.com. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore St, Arlington, VA 22209.

