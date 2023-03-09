SoundExchange Adds Veteran Music Executive Aaron Harrison to Board of Directors

Harrison's music licensing, digital strategy, and copyright law expertise will help streamline royalties

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music-tech organization powering the future of music, today announced the appointment of Aaron Harrison to the company's Board of Directors. A music business executive with nearly two decades of experience, Harrison will lend business development expertise to SoundExchange as it focuses on strategic investments and partnerships that make it easier for creators to receive the royalties they are due.

"Aaron brings a remarkable business and legal acumen that will be invaluable to SoundExchange as we continue to support creators through new tools and technology," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "We are excited to have Aaron join the SoundExchange Board of Directors and look forward to collaborating with him to ensure that creators are properly and efficiently compensated from the growing music business."

"Technology and data are critical components of a strong music industry," added Harrison. "SoundExchange's solutions touch every corner of the music business, and I am eager to help drive its mission to advocate for all creators."

Aaron Harrison is a Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's leading music company. In this role, he provides legal and business affairs support for UMG's digital strategy and deal negotiations to provide the company's repertoire of audio and audiovisual recordings to digital services, including ad-supported and subscription music services, fitness services, and social media applications. Harrison serves on the SoundExchange Licensing Committee and has appeared as an industry fact witness in webcasting and satellite radio rate proceedings before the Copyright Royalty Board. He is also a member of the Legal Working Group for DDEX, a digital music industry consortium developing standards for data exchange.

Prior to joining UMG in 2005, Harrison was an attorney at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, where he led talent representation and advised companies in the acquisition of intellectual property and promotional rights. He holds a law degree from Yale Law School and a bachelor's in Economics from Pomona College.

Harrison replaces Jeff Walker of Sony Music Entertainment on the SoundExchange Board of Directors.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties for 600,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $9 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com .

