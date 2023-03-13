Better Homes & Gardens Announces Winners Of 2023 Clean House Awards

Editors Selected 41 Innovative, Eco-Friendly, and Top-Performing Products to Upgrade Your Home Cleaning Routine

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Better Homes & Gardens today announces the winners of the third annual Clean House Awards, highlighting new and innovative products and tools that help make cleaning less of a chore. The Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Clean House Awards are featured online and in the April issue, available on newsstands March 17.

"Our Clean House Award winners are rigorously tested by our editors to find the most effective and powerful products and tools available on the market," said Better Homes & Gardens Editor in Chief Stephen Orr. "This year's lineup will help our audience make more informed choices so they can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying their homes."

Better Homes & Gardens editors reviewed and tested new products that aim to revolutionize home cleaning. In addition to evaluating products for effectiveness, eco-friendly benefits, efficiency, and value, testing focused on common pain points, such as homes with multiple flooring surfaces, pet shedding and caring for sensitive fabrics. After testing over 100 products, tools, and devices, 41 products were selected as winners of the 2023 Clean House Awards.

The Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Clean House Awards are listed below by category and are available online here .

Best Dish Products

Best Eco-Dishwasher Duo: Seventh Generation Dishwasher Detergent Packs and Booster

Best Heavy Duty Dishwasher Pods: Cascade Platinum Plus

Best Plastic-Free Dish Soap: The Bare Home Solid Dish Soap

Best Dish Soap: Therapy Clean Dish Soap

Best Dish Wand: Scrub Daddy Dish Daddy

Best Eco-Friendly Sponges: Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Scrub & Wipe, Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Recycled Scrubbing Circles, Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Reusable Sponge Cloth

Best Surface Products

Best Concentrate: Method All-Purpose Concentrates

Best Disinfectant: FamilyGuard® Brand Disinfectant Spray

Best All-Purpose Cleaner: V-Wholesalers Lift Multi-Surface Cleaner

Best Wipes: Lysol Wipes (100% Plant-Based Fibers)

Best For Garbage: simplehuman Odorsorb Pod Starter Pack

Best Kitchen Counter Cleaner: Morton Pro Salt-Based Cleaner for Kitchen and Counter

Best Kitchen Air Freshener: Febreze AIR Kitchen

Best Bathroom Maintenance Cleaner: Mrs. Meyers Shower Spray

Best Allover Bath Cleaner: Clorox® Bathroom Foamer Refillable Cleaner Starter Kit

Best Eco Toilet Cleaner: EC30 Toilet Cleaner

Best Products for Pet Messes

Best Powered Cleaner Stain Remover: Hoover ONEPWR CleanSlate

Best Spray Stain Remover: Rocco & Roxie Extreme Stain & Odor Eliminator

Best Pet Hair Remover: BLACK+DECKER Pet Hair Remover

Best Hard Floor Cleaner: Bona Pet System Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner

Best Carpet Deodorizer: Aunt Fannie's Cleaning Products for Homes with Cats

Best for Dog Odors: Saint Olio Aromatic Dog Refresher

Best Products for Floors

Best Stick Vac - Splurge: Dyson V12 Detect SlimTM

Best Stick Vac - Save: BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum

Best Self-Emptying Stick Vac - Splurge: Samsung Bespoke Jet

Best Self-Emptying Stick Vac - Save: Shark® Wandvac® Self-Empty System

Best Robot Vac/Mop - Splurge: iRobot Roomba Combo™ j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

Best Robot Vac/Mop - Save: BISSELL SpinWave® R5 Robotic Mop & Vacuum

Best Carpet Shampooer: Tineco CARPET ONE

Best Traditional Mop: Libman Tornado Spin Mop System

Best Pad Mop: Swiffer PowerMop

Best Laundry Products

Best Eco Pod: AspenClean Unscented Laundry Pods

Best Scented Pod: Gain + Odor Defense Super Fresh Blast Flings Laundry Detergent

Best Smell Enhancer: Downy Rinse & Refresh

Best Stain Remover: 365 by Whole Foods Market Laundry Stain Remover

Best for Special Surfaces: Pilo 2 Fabric Shaver

Best for Leather Care: Leather Honey Leather Care Wipes

ABOUT BETTER HOMES & GARDENS

Better Homes & Gardens serves, connects and inspires readers who infuse color and creativity into each aspect of their lives. BHG fuels our readers' passions to live a more colorful life through stunning visuals, a balance of substance and surface and a blend of expert and reader ideas. Better Homes & Gardens is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

