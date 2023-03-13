GENESIS CONTINUES RETAIL EXPANSION WITH FIRST STANDALONE FACILITY IN FLORIDA

Coconut Creek Genesis is the brand's fourth standalone location to open in less than a year.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced the opening of Coconut Creek Genesis, the brand's fourth standalone retail facility in the United States and its first in Florida. Genesis plans to open several additional U.S. retail facilities this year.

The all-new showroom of Coconut Creek Genesis introduces the award-winning Genesis lineup to the community with a tailored purchase and ownership experience. In addition to the in-store experience, visitors can take full advantage of Genesis Concierge, a unique and complimentary service that facilitates a seamless shopping journey. Genesis Concierge pairs customers with a personal advisor to aid in the shopping experience, including scheduling test drives – either at-home or at the retail facility – and arranging vehicle delivery to their residence or place of business.

Coconut Creek Genesis is owned and operated by Ed Appleby of Coconut Creek Automotive.

"The grand opening of Coconut Creek Genesis is another important step in creating more awareness and accessibility to the Genesis brand in communities across the United States," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Florida is an important market for Genesis, and we are glad to showcase our first permanent home in the Coconut Creek community."

"We are delighted to continue bringing the Genesis brand to our South Florida community," said Ed Appleby, dealer principal of Coconut Creek Genesis. "Coconut Creek Genesis is committed to delivering an exceptional retail experience for our customers."

To celebrate the grand opening and give back to the local community, Genesis Motor America and Coconut Creek Genesis presented a $20,000 donation to Boys and Girls Club of Broward County. Their mission is to enable all youth, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Genesis Gives has contributed more than $1 million to causes across the United States since its launch in February 2022.

"At Genesis, we are passionate about investing in the next generation of leaders, and that begins with making an impact on children's growth and development," said Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility and external relations at Genesis Motor North America. "We are thrilled to support the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County, whose versatile programs provide youth an outlet to be active and engaged through sports leagues and art classes."

Coconut Creek Genesis is the fourth of many planned standalone retail facilities for the brand in the United States. Several more locations are currently under development nationwide. More details on additional openings will be provided at a later date.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

