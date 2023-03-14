Caterpillar Highlights Services, Technology and Sustainability at 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Company celebrates customers at Operator Stadium with the Global Operator Challenge Finals and live demonstrations

IRVING, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is showcasing its latest products, services and technologies at this year's CONEXPO-CON/AGG March 14-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 30 machines, including model unveilings and battery electric machine prototypes, will be on display at the company's largest exhibit to date at the event.

"We look forward to showing Caterpillar's latest construction products and services portfolio featuring advancements to help customers meet their requirements for performance, durability and economic value," said Caterpillar Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby. "We'll also demonstrate how we're supporting customers on their sustainability journey through fuel efficiency and alternative power sources."

This year's CONEXPO returns to the Festival Lot, the home of Caterpillar's "Operator Stadium." Visitors will see two main equipment demonstrations each day – one focused on the latest Cat technology, and one that will spotlight the company's full equipment lineup. Additionally, Caterpillar will be providing unique daily spotlight demonstrations that will take a deep dive into key industry topics including improving fuel efficiency and jobsite efficiency, the evolution of technology, and convenient, scalable solutions for all customers.

"The return of Operator Stadium allows us to showcase our wide range of offerings as well as the operators who get the work done every day," said Construction Industries Group President Tony Fassino. "From services to technology to sustainability, we are excited to demonstrate how we can deliver customer value through an easy to buy, easy to own experience."

Operator Stadium will also once again host Caterpillar's Global Operator Challenge featuring nine of the world's best equipment operators. These competitors will demonstrate their advanced skill, precision and stamina in hopes of being named the Global Operator Challenge Champion. The expertise of the finalists will be put to the test in three challenges – excavating, loading and maneuvering the equipment through a variety of obstacles.

Other Caterpillar CONEXPO highlights:

Technology, Services and Sustainability Hubs & Industrial Power Solutions

The Services Hub showcases a range of service options for customers that are easy, convenient and flexible. The new Cat Central app is the latest tool for convenient access to genuine Cat parts and support, while the new Cat SIS2GO app takes the guesswork out of maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing Cat equipment.

The Technology Hub offers attendees the ability to experience a range of new and existing Cat technologies – VisionLink, Cat Command, VisionLink Productivity, Cat Detect, Cat Grade and Cat Payload.

The Sustainability Hub spotlights components of Caterpillar's total site solution for the energy transition including Caterpillar-designed batteries powering battery electric machines. Customers will learn about sustainability benefits they can choose today and plan for tomorrow.

The Industrial Power Solutions exhibit includes the unveiling of a new high power internal combustion engine — the 13-liter Cat C13D — as well as the leading-edge lithium-ion battery technologies under development.

To receive the latest details and updates from Caterpillar at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 visit www.cat.com/conexpo.

About Caterpillar

With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/socialmedia.html.

