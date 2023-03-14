ENNISMORE REACHES A MAJOR MILESTONE WITH THE SIGNING OF ITS FIRST STANDALONE RESIDENCES IN DUBAI

SLS Residences The Palm, Dubai, with Roya Lifestyle Developments, will open in 2026 with approximately 113 luxury residences

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, has reached a significant milestone in its branded residences business growth by signing its first standalone development in Dubai with SLS Residences The Palm Dubai with Roya Lifestyle Development LLC.

SLS Residences The Palm, Dubai (PRNewswire)

SLS Residences The Palm, Dubai, set to open in 2026, will be housed in a newly built standalone, low-rise development, offering approximately 113 luxurious branded residences comprising 2, 3, and 4-bedroom properties and penthouses. Residents will be able to enjoy panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline and beach club, as well as full use of an exclusive clubhouse, an infinity pool and a fitness area. The property's ground floor will have 13 flagship residences (2-4 bedrooms), each with its own private garden. Its private, 1,000 square metres social house will be available exclusively to residents offering a wellness space including fitness facilities, locker rooms and treatment rooms; a lounge with facilities for private dining; a high-end game-entertainment room and a kids club. The Design and inspiration behind SLS Residences The Palm, Dubai, will be taken from the beautiful motions of the ocean waves, and this idea of abstract shapes is evident throughout the building.

SLS is the home of an extraordinary lifestyle experience coupled with a playful ambience. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches, and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property and SLS Residences The Palm Dubai is no exception. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers, and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating, and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living.

Louis Abi Abboud, Chief Development Officer & Deputy Head of Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Ennismore, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Roya Lifestyle Development LLC to bring Ennismore's first-ever standalone branded residences development to the United Arab Emirates with SLS Residences The Palm Dubai. This project will be the first of its kind in The Palm Jumeirah, combining SLS's theatrical experiential designs and unique culinary experiences, bringing an iconic luxury lifestyle brand to the market in a new way."

Palm Jumeirah is one of the most high-profile areas of Dubai. SLS Residences The Palm, Dubai, will inject a new iconic luxury lifestyle offering for those seeking a branded residence in the much sought-after area. The new residential development is strategically located at the top of the West Crescent, allowing residents to enjoy direct and exclusive beach access and impressive 360-degree sea views extending to the Downtown Dubai skyline and Dubai Marina. SLS Residences The Palm is located in the heart of many of Dubai's key destinations, including Atlantis The Palm and Nakheel Mall The Palm, making it an attractive investment for leisure and business travellers.

Rami Hussein, CEO of Roya Lifestyle Development LLC, said, "We are delighted to be entering the Dubai market with our first project, a branded residence and collaboration with SLS. We are looking forward to delivering a range of properties to the market with a key focus on high-quality finishings and world-class amenities. The SLS Residences The Palm will be one of the unique projects in Dubai and a catalyst for Roya's legacy."

Roya Lifestyle Development LLC is a luxury real estate development company with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Founded under the leadership of real estate industry professionals with over 30 years of experience, they are a strong partner to successfully open the first SLS Residence in Palm Jumeirah from their wealth of knowledge and expertise in real estate in Dubai.

Lifestyle is one of the fastest-growing segments of the hospitality industry, and Ennismore is leading the way with its 13 brands representing over 100 operating hotels with a further 140+ in the pipeline and over 190 restaurants and bars. With a strong focus on growing its branded residences within its lifestyle collective, Ennismore currently has eight branded residences open, including Hyde Beach Miami and SLS Puerto Madero Mexico, with a further 20 branded residences in the pipeline globally, including SLS Cancun, SO/Uptown Dubai, Mama Shelter Dubai and Mondrian Gold Coast, Australia. Ennismore continues to expand across the Middle East, adding to its existing five operating properties, with a pipeline of 23 properties, including 25hours Trojena, SLS Red Sea, Mondrian Abu Dhabi and Mondrian Riyadh Al Malga.

The SLS Residences The Palm Dubai is developed by Roya, whose vision, commitment, and investment will make this excellent project possible. Ennismore's role is the licensor and operator of the SLS Residences The Palm Dubai. Under these licence agreements, Roya is responsible for the project's development, marketing and sales.

ennismore.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Press Contacts:

Emily Venugopal / Grace Sanford ennismore@bacchus.agency

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with over 100 operating properties and a further 140+ in the pipeline - and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From.

ABOUT ROYA LIFESTYLE DEVELOPMENT LLC

Roya Lifestyle Development LLC is a luxury real estate development company with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Founded under the leadership of real estate industry professionals with over 30 years of experience.

Ennismore Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ennismore