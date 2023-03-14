Girl Scouts Recognizes Equal Pay Day, Acknowledging Seven Partners Committed to Gender Parity

Girl Scouts' Fair Play, Equal Pay® Gender Parity Initiative has been embraced by seven partners that have committed to achieve 30% diverse female leadership by 2030 and equal pay for equal work at each of their organizations.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) recognizes seven partners that have been assessed and certified through Girl Scouts' Fair Play, Equal Pay® Gender Parity Initiative. These vendors and investment fund managers have pledged to advance gender parity within their organizations and business sectors, helping to build an equitable future for girls. These seven partners include Barrow Hanley, Impax Asset Management, NEPC, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, Softtek, WTW, and Zoom.

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) recognizes seven partners that have been assessed and certified through Girl Scouts’ Fair Play, Equal Pay® Gender Parity Initiative. These vendors and investment fund managers have pledged to advance gender parity within their organizations and business sectors, helping to build an equitable future for girls. These seven partners include Barrow Hanley, Impax Asset Management, NEPC, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, Softtek, WTW, and Zoom. (PRNewswire)

This initiative is a comprehensive and solution-oriented organizational gender parity program. Women in Governance (WiG), an expert in gender parity, joined forces with GSUSA, providing an assessment as well as analytical tools to develop a scaled four-star system to evaluate gender parity within the workplace. These newly certified partners have made a commitment to Girl Scouts' Gender Parity Initiative and have:

1. Signed a parity pledge in which they publicly committed to achieve 30% diverse female leadership and equal pay for equal work by the year 2030 within their organization.

2. Completed an assessment of their organization's gender parity status.

3. Advanced their gender parity status using expert-informed resources available through the program.

4. Achieved a Girl Scout gender parity certification, proudly promoting their success.

The certification evaluates governance and vision (strategy), collective enablers (actions), and equity (results). Industry leaders and 50+ corporate vendors of GSUSA have already signed the pledge (see complete list on the Fair Play, Equal Pay web page) and committed to the initiative to increase female leadership and equal pay in their organizations by 2030.

"Gender parity is not only critical to retain top-notch female talent in the workforce, but measuring how it changes over time within a company is imperative," said Angela Olden, chief financial officer at GSUSA and executive sponsor of the gender parity initiative. "Be prepared is the motto that Girl Scouts lives by, and through our Gender Parity Initiative, we are setting an example for preparedness for the future of the workforce. All companies should follow GSUSA and the lead of these seven companies and commit to foster the next generation of female leaders by offering them meaningful leadership opportunities and ensuring they are equitably compensated."

As the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, Girl Scouts upholds its mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character. By taking the Fair Play, Equal Pay pledge, organizations are sending a clear message about their public commitment to achieve gender parity within the workforce. Barrow Hanley, Impax Asset Management, NEPC, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, Softtek, WTW, and Zoom have publicly embraced GSUSA's core values of diversity, inclusion, and respect by taking the pledge, undergoing an assessment, and earning their certification.

Prior to completing the rigorous assessment certification, each organization signed the pledge below:

"We pledge to advance gender parity within the decision-making sector of our workplace by proactively executing a quantifiable, results-oriented talent plan designed to achieve industry-leading female representation and like pay for like work. We will embrace the goal to foster a gender-friendly workplace environment of diverse talent that, by the year 2030, includes female leaders in at least 30% of our corporate leadership roles."

Each certified partner received a Girl Scouts' Certification seal that they can proudly display on their internal and external communications to signify that they have taken this crucial step.

"Three years ago, we partnered with GSUSA to close the gender gap in the workplace through our Parity Certification. We are elated that these seven companies have selected GSUSA's Certification program to show their commitment in moving the needle forward in corporate America and elevating women," said Caroline Codsi, WiG's founder and chief equity officer.

Nationally, Girl Scouts has an estimated $1 billion in potential purchasing power and conducts business with numerous vendors servicing various industries, geographies, and disciplines. By committing to Girl Scouts' Fair Play, Equal Pay® Gender Parity Initiative, companies will be able to retain top female talent by ensuring that they support an inclusive work environment where female talent can thrive now and in the future.

To learn more about the Fair Play, Equal Pay initiative, visit www.girlscouts.org/fairplayequalpay.

To join Girl Scouts or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/join.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) recognizes seven partners that have been assessed and certified through Girl Scouts’ Fair Play, Equal Pay® Gender Parity Initiative. These vendors and investment fund managers have pledged to advance gender parity within their organizations and business sectors, helping to build an equitable future for girls. These seven partners include Barrow Hanley, Impax Asset Management, NEPC, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, Softtek, WTW, and Zoom. (PRNewswire)

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) recognizes seven partners that have been assessed and certified through Girl Scouts’ Fair Play, Equal Pay® Gender Parity Initiative. These vendors and investment fund managers have pledged to advance gender parity within their organizations and business sectors, helping to build an equitable future for girls. These seven partners include Barrow Hanley, Impax Asset Management, NEPC, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, Softtek, WTW, and Zoom. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Girl Scouts of the USA