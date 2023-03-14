Innovaccer to Showcase Breakthrough Solutions to Advance Value-Based Care at HIMSS23

Company to unveil six new products, solution upgrades, and enhancements at HIMSS23 that will help providers accelerate success with value-based, patient-centered, equitable care



SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The next wave of population health management innovation arrives at HIMSS23 when Innovaccer takes center stage at booth #2216. The company will reveal no less than six groundbreaking new products and solutions, all hyper-focused on helping providers accelerate their success with value-based care or otherwise improve KPIs associated with VBC—such as enhancing care quality and outcomes, strengthening financial and operational performance, and transforming the consumer experience.

"Providers are in an existential race to keep pace with and even pull ahead in the industry's transition to value, while also strengthening their operating and financial fundamentals in an unforgiving macroeconomic environment," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "The past few years have been incredibly hard on providers. They need game-changing innovation that helps them excel at managing risk, restoring patient volume, and reducing costs to get operating margins out of the basement. At Innovaccer, every new offering we'll be showing at HIMSS, as well as over 20 additional new offerings we will introduce this year, is a reflection of those requirements. The time has come to double down on value."

Powered by Innovaccer's 2023 Best in KLAS healthcare data platform, these pioneering innovations include the industry's first self-serve conversational AI assistant that lets any healthcare professional instantly unlock clinical, financial, and operational insights from their data, simply by text chatting with the AI. Innovaccer will also unwrap other advancements that use AI, ML, and NLP to improve coding accuracy at the point of care; identify and address social needs of the population; predict and prevent unnecessary readmissions; optimize provider networks; boost patient acquisition and retention with VBCRM (value-based CRM), and more.

"Doubling down on value amounts to four things," said David Nace, MD, chief medical officer at Innovaccer. "Helping providers maximize their success with population health management and value-based care. Helping the provider groups that want to become payviders or even payers. Helping health systems become patient-experience-centric, with an eye towards generating value as well as marketing success. And helping specialist groups ensure they can pick up episodic or disease-specific value-based contracts well. This is the future of healthcare, and we're committed to helping our customers and partners accomplish it in 2023 and beyond."

In addition to experiencing Innovaccer's breakthroughs first hand, HIMSS23 attendees can engage with Innovaccer's experts, partners, and legion of superhero customers at booth #2216. Further, several of Innovaccer's customers are leading educational sessions that HIMSS23 attendees can't afford to miss, including:

Utilizing Transitional Care Management Protocols to Reduce 30-Day Readmissions , featuring Brandon Burket , MHA, vice president, value-based care and population health; and Claire Goodwin , MHA, assistant vice president, value-based care and population health at Orlando Health. Set a reminder to attend this intriguing presentation on Thursday, April 20 , 4:00-5:00 p.m. CT , at the McCormick Place Convention Center, South Building, level 4, room S402. , featuring, MHA, vice president, value-based care and population health; and, MHA, assistant vice president, value-based care and population health at Orlando Health. Set a reminder to attend this intriguing presentation on, at the McCormick Place Convention Center, South Building, level 4, room S402.

Accelerating Value-Based Care Transformation With a Unified Data Model , featuring Jen Brooks , vice president, population health, value-based care, and administrative services organization at Banner Health; and Brian Silverstein , MD, chief population health officer at Innovaccer. Make plans to attend this compelling session on Tuesday, April 18 , at 10:30-11:30 a.m. CT , at the McCormick Place Convention Center, South Building, level 5, room S501. , featuring, vice president, population health, value-based care, and administrative services organization at Banner Health; and, MD, chief population health officer at Innovaccer. Make plans to attend this compelling session on, at, at the McCormick Place Convention Center, South Building, level 5, room S501.

Throughout 2022 and into 2023, Innovaccer led the industry by helping its customers and partners unleash the power of data with the Innovaccer platform, the data platform of choice for healthcare providers who want to accelerate their success with population health. The company:

Visit HIMSS23 booth #2216 and see how Innovaccer's industry-leading healthcare data platform can help you accelerate your transformation across an expansive array of use cases, including value-based care, digital health, value-based customer relationship management, clinical data integration, and more. For more information, visit HIMSS23 booth #2216 or visit innovaccer.com .

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the #1 data platform for value-based care. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

