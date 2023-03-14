Satisfi Labs Partners with accesso® to Make AI Accessible for the Tourism Industry

The partnership will enable the growth of AI Chat applications for accesso's current and future clients

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , the leading conversational AI platform for destinations and experiences, today announced that it has partnered with accesso Technology Group , the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide. The strategic collaboration between the two companies will empower streamlined and intuitive engagement between leisure & entertainment venues and their guests with AI-driven customer communication.

Satisfi Labs' AI Chat solutions are built by attractions and venues, for attractions and venues, leveraging a proprietary NLP and context response system. Its AI Chat has been a cornerstone feature for organizations looking to help answer customer questions and transact revenue across sports, tourism, and entertainment. In partnering with Satisfi Labs, current clients of accesso will be able to take advantage of the momentum of artificial intelligence with automated, 24/7 buyer communications and experiences.

"AI has become part of everyone's vocabulary over the last few months and we have been building our product for moments like these," said Don White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. "We are thrilled to be working with Accesso to bring artificial intelligence to the attractions and venue ecosystem. Our technology will deliver on this new AI economy because it provides data straight from the source, ensuring significant ROI for tourism organizations everywhere."

"We are excited to partner with Satisfi Labs, leveraging their AI Chat technology to help our clients meet continued and growing demand for self-service solutions, enhance operational efficiency and improve the overall guest experience," said Steve Brown, CEO of accesso.

Satisfi Labs recently announced a patent pending for its context-based Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology. Satisfi Labs' proprietary training methods for its NLP technology allow for a deep and wide understanding of questions and revenue opportunities. The model employs a contextual algorithm that organizes natural language understanding concepts into tiers across global, vertical, sub-vertical, and local levels to allow for scale and granular accuracy.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is the most trusted AI platform for sports, entertainment, and tourism. Their AI Chat product helps brands have automated, consistent, and on-brand conversations with customers. The platform continuously learns from the community to create a data-rich experience that can answer questions, execute transactions, and collect unique data. By combining Satisfi's AI Chat and Live Chat, brands can maximize marketing, save staff time, and increase revenue. Satisfi Labs has received major investments from Google, Major League Baseball, TechStars, and Florida Funders. Learn more at www.satisfilabs.com .

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 29 countries, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management technology.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

