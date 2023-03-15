NyquistAI to Host Webinar on the Impact of Generative AI and ChatGPT on Life Sciences

NyquistAI, the world's largest platform covering all on-market drugs and medical technology that leverages the latest and smartest AI technology will host the webinar featuring industry leaders.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NyquistAI announced today they will host a webinar on March 31 at 9 am PDT covering the very timely topic of the Impact of Generative AI and ChatGPT on Life Sciences. Two industry professionals will join NyquistAI's Co-founder and CEO, Michelle Wu to present the topic.

Nyquist will host a webinar on GenerativeAI on March 31st. (PRNewswire)

"Many of us have been following the news on the development and advancements of Generative AI and ChatGPT. Some of it has enthrall us and some of it has frightened us," said Michelle Wu, NyquistAI's Co-founder and CEO. "As we in the life sciences assess how this new technology and the capabilities it enables potentially can impact our industry, I'm happy to have Miguel Fierro and Sachin Choudhary join me to discuss some of the implications of Generative AI and ChatGPT for the life sciences industry."

Sachin Choudhary is a Senior Medical Technology leader with experience and expertise in leading initiatives in spanning broad spectrum new medical technology. Recognized for strategic agility in areas of medical technology portfolio strategy, program leadership, new technology start-up, data mining, business consulting, and market development. Sachin currently leads growth and localization efforts for Medtronic's biggest business in their fastest growing China market.

Miguel González-Fierro is a Principal Data Science Manager at Microsoft Spain, where he helps customers solve business problems using artificial intelligence and machine learning. Previously, he was CEO and founder of Samsamia Technologies, a company that created a visual search engine for fashion items allowing users to find products using images instead of words, and founder of the Robotics Society of Universidad Carlos III, which developed different projects related to UAVs, mobile robots, humanoid robots, and 3D printers. Miguel has also worked as a robotics scientist at Universidad Carlos III of Madrid (UC3M) and King's College London (KCL) and has collaborated with other universities like Imperial College London and IE University in Madrid. Miguel is an Electrical Engineer by UC3M, PhD in robotics by UC3M in collaboration with KCL, and graduated from MIT Sloan School of Management.

The webinar will take place on March 31st at 9am-10am PDT. You can register for the webinar here.

ABOUT NYQUISTAI

NyquistAI is the largest global platform with clinical, product and regulatory insights for medical devices and pharmaceuticals offering intelligence and analytics across the major markets: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Australia and Canada. Clients use NyquistAI to distill decades of global clinical and FDA data in milliseconds, expediting their discovery of insights and quickly advancing their innovation and accelerating their all-important market entry timeline.

