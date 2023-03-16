FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2022. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended January 1, 2022.
13 Weeks Ended
13 Weeks Ended
REVENUES
December 31, 2022
January 1, 2022
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
$
31,755,000
$
28,212,000
PACKAGE STORE SALES
9,403,000
8,511,000
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
459,000
446,000
RENTAL INCOME
213,000
199,000
OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
31,000
35,000
TOTAL REVENUES
$
41,861,000
$
37,403,000
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
$
624,000
$
1,564,000
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
$
0.34
$
0.84
View original content:
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.