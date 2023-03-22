Avenge Bio Announces Presentations at Two Key Upcoming Annual Conferences

NATICK and QUINCY, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing the LOCOcyte™ Immunotherapy platform for the precision administration of potent immune effector molecules to treat solid tumors, today announced their posters were selected for presentation at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology's (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer in Tampa, Florida on March 25-28, 2023 and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, Florida on April 14-19, 2023.

AVB-001, developed in the LOCOcyte™ platform, consists of proprietary engineered allogeneic human cells. The cells are encapsulated in a pro-inflammatory biomaterial that are delivered to the local tumor environment and generate high, sustained concentrations of human IL-2. The product initiates a robust and durable, local and systemic immune response while avoiding toxicities associated with systemic immunotherapies.

Avenge's most advanced product candidate, AVB-001, produces native IL-2 immunotherapy and is initially being studied in metastatic peritoneal cancers such as ovarian cancer. Avenge has additional pipeline candidates for the treatment of a wide range of cancers including pancreatic, lung and breast cancers.

Presentation Details:

Conference: Society of Gynecologic Oncology's (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer

Location: Tampa Convention Center | Tampa, FL | Exhibit Hall

Session Title: Poster Session 1

Poster Number: 1271

Poster Title: Favorable preclinical efficacy and safety profile of AVB-001, a novel IL-2 cell-based immunotherapy that eradicates ovarian cancer in mouse tumor models and supports first-in-human clinical development

Author: Guillaume Carmona, PhD (Avenge Bio, Inc.)

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Time: 2:00-3:00 PM ET

Conference: American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

Location: Orange County Convention Center | Orlando, FL | Room W414

Session Type: Methods Workshop (WM007) – Emerging Platforms for Cancer Immunotherapy

Session Title: Developing clinically translatable cytokine factories for cancer immunotherapy

Session Chair & Presenter: Omid Veiseh, PhD (Rice University)

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time: 12:30-1:00 PM ET

Conference: American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

Location: Orange County Convention Center | Orlando, FL | Poster Section 46

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress

Poster Number: 10

Abstract Presentation Number: CT122

Poster Title: A phase 1/2 open-label, multicenter, dose escalation and expansion study of AVB-001, an intraperitoneally administered, cell-generated, human IL-2 immunotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant, high-grade, serous adenocarcinoma of the ovary, primary peritoneum, or fallopian tube

Author: Shannon N. Westin, MD, MPH (MD Anderson Cancer Center)

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 1:30-5:30 PM ET

Conference: American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

Location: Orange County Convention Center | Orlando, FL | Poster Section 35

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology I

Poster Number: 17

Abstract Presentation Number: LB101

Poster Title: Cell-generated IL12 combined with PD-1 inhibition produces local and abscopal immune activation to eradicate metastatic melanoma and pancreatic cancer

Author: Amanda Nash, BS (Rice University)

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM-12:30 PM ET

The posters will be available on the Presentations and Publications section of www.avengebio.com following the conference.

About LOCOcyte™ Platform

Our LOCOcyteTM allogeneic cell-based immunotherapy platform enables potent localized modulation of the immune system which also precipitates a systemic immune response, allowing us to treat previously intractable cancers. The technology leverage three unique advantages:

Potent immune effector molecules are generated by synthetically engineering allogeneic cells creating a ready-to-use therapy, Therapy is localized in proximity to the primary tumor site and generates innate and adaptive immune response, and The immunomodulator trains the patient's immune system generating a robust immune response that seeks and eradicates distal metastasis without systemic toxicity.

About Avenge Bio

Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge") is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of intractable solid tumors by incorporating its LOCOcyte™ platform. The LOCOcyte™ platform leverages proprietary engineered cells delivered to the local tumor environment that generate high concentrations of immune effector molecules in proximity to the tumor. This initiates a robust, local, and durable systemic immune response while avoiding toxicities associated with systemic immunotherapies. Avenge's most advanced product candidate, AVB-001, produces native IL-2 immunotherapy and is initially being studied in metastatic peritoneal cancers such as ovarian cancer. Avenge has additional pipeline candidates for the treatment of a wide range of cancers including pancreatic, lung and breast cancers. Avenge was founded in 2019 based upon technology developed in the laboratory of Omid Veiseh, Ph.D. and has an exclusive license from Rice University for this technology. To learn more about Avenge visit: www.avengebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

