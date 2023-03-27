Bolt One-Click Checkout Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® Store

Delivers a One-Click Experience to Retailers' Native Checkouts

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt , a leading checkout technology company, announced today that its Bolt One-Click Checkout solution is now an SAP endorsed app. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

"Bolt One-Click Checkout becoming an SAP endorsed app is a continuation of the strong momentum we've demonstrated with our new headless checkout offering to enterprise customers," said Maju Kuruvilla, CEO at Bolt. "We're proud to deepen our relationship with SAP by enabling one-click checkout through this integration with SAP Commerce Cloud, providing retailers with a native checkout experience and opening up access to our fast-growing network of shoppers."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results.

Integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud, Bolt's solution enables a one-click checkout experience, allowing merchants to enhance their customer experience by integrating Bolt One-Click Checkout with their ecommerce stores in an entirely flexible and modular way. These merchants will be able to offer a one-click checkout by either utilizing Bolt APIs while keeping their existing SAP commerce technology or implementing Bolt's end-to-end checkout solution. The SAP endorsed app helps retailers using SAP commerce solutions improve their native checkout experience, increase conversion, repeat purchases, and ultimately, increase the lifetime value of the customer.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. "We applaud Bolt on achieving SAP endorsed app status for its Bolt One-Click Checkout offering. Partners like Bolt are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to deliver value while solving key business challenges."

Bolt One-Click Checkout is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store gives its customers real-time access to more than 2,300 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

To learn more, visit bolt.com/sap .

About Bolt

Bolt is on a mission to democratize commerce. Bolt strengthens retailers' relationships with their customers by unlocking secure, logged-in, lightning-fast checkouts. The company's rapidly growing network of one-click-checkout-ready shoppers visits Bolt merchants as if they are return customers. Hundreds of retailers leverage Bolt to offer their shoppers the seamless checkout experiences they've come to expect. For more information, visit bolt.com and follow @bolt on Twitter.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

