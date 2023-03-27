Horizon Air Freight and Swift Marine Merge, Creating a Marine Logistics Powerhouse

Together as One, Industry Leaders Will Extend Global Reach, Offer Unmatched Quality in Marine Logistics and Port Agency Services

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Air Freight and Swift Marine announced today that they have entered a strategic business partnership and will unite as a single company, Horizon Group. The new joint company will now offer a unique combination of marine logistics and port agency services in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

"Two great companies have become one for the betterment of our clients," said Steve Leondis, CEO of Horizon Group. "Together, Horizon and Swift can offer the next level in service through an even larger, stronger network for our customers."

"Together, Horizon and Swift can provide unmatched value for our customers," said Nico Koumbatis, CEO of Swift Marine. "Our shared mission is to deliver everything they need to their ports of call while also managing the logistics along the way."

The combined services following the partnership include:

Best in class customer experience from Port agency to logistics

Streamlined data communication and collaboration with all parties along the supply chain

High tech marine solutions and in-depth global knowledge of custom procedures arranging the last mile from port to vessel worldwide

White-glove port call service with talent on board to ensure customer succes

Consolidation and freight forwarding of spares, supplies, and equipment from any vendor worldwide

Port call agency services at more than 100 served ports in the Americas

Last mile services for more than 500 ports worldwide with an over 99% Global On Time Delivery Rate

Spares and supplies consolidation at Horizon Group's 30+ global warehouses

Import and export documentation services

Customs pre-clearance for all inbound air and ocean shipments

Last-mile delivery services at any port of call

Horizon is a platform investment of ICV Partners, LLC. Zeena Rao, a Managing Director of ICV Partners, said that Horizon and Swift make a formidable team. "It's rare to find two companies with such consistent missions, visions, and values that put the customer first. The combination of Horizon and Swift provides customers with best-in-class service and capabilities worldwide."

Alongside Horizon's acquisition with Transmarine Navigation and Delver Agents, the Horizon–Swift partnership solidifies the Horizon Group's strength in Asia, Europe, and the Americas—underscoring their unique position as a one-stop solution for clients everywhere.

Existing customers of Horizon and Swift Marine can take advantage of the newly integrated services immediately by reaching out to their current account representatives. New customers can contact Horizon through haf.com or by calling 800-221-6028, or 718-528-3800.

About Horizon Group

Horizon Group keeps fleets shipshape and on schedule with global marine logistics by air, land, and sea. Critical marine spares, supplies, and equipment from any vendor worldwide: consolidated, expedited, delivered door to deck. Whatever you need, wherever you need it, we'll get it there on time and on budget. With more than 50 years of experience, we keep more than 3,000 ships safe, able, and sailing.

About Swift Marine

Swift Marine Group is a dynamic organization with extensive experience in the complex world of marine logistics and forwarding. Leveraging its prowess as a frontrunner in IT innovation, Swift acts as a consolidated control tower for its large and diversified customer portfolio to streamline data communication and collaboration with all parties along the supply chain.

About ICV Partners

Founded in 1999, ICV Partners is a private investment firm that supports management leaders of strong lower middle market companies in pursuing growth. The principals of ICV have crafted a strong track record of helping companies expand their footprint and improve performance over the long term. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com.

