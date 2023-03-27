Italian Luxury Linen Brand, SFERRA, Opens First SFERRA Townhouse Retail Location in NYC

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SFERRA, the luxury Italian home lifestyle brand, opens its first dedicated retail location, SFERRA Townhouse, in NYC today. The Townhouse is located in New York City's Flatiron District at 11 East 20th Street. The property and its location hold significant meaning for the brand as SFERRA's founder, Gennaro Sferra, established his NYC home in a similar style townhouse just a mile away on Charles Street.

The 2,600 sq ft SFERRA Townhouse space, built in the Italianate style in 1853, showcases all of SFERRA's home categories under one roof for the first time. SFERRA customers and interior designers can explore and experience the high-quality construction and materials of SFERRA bedding, down, bath, loungewear, top of table, rug, decorative accessories, and gift collections.

The SFERRA Townhouse is an experiential retail setting, showcasing the brand's collections throughout an elevated and comfortable New York City home. The space also houses a dedicated studio for interior designers to host clients or work independently. "We are excited to open our first retail space in New York's vibrant Flatiron neighborhood. The new SFERRA Townhouse offers both our customers and the design community access to the entire world of SFERRA in a beautiful home setting. It's a unique opportunity to experience the craftsmanship, luxury, and timeless design that are synonymous with SFERRA," said Michelle Klein, SFERRA's President and CEO. SFERRA worked with Studio Monteleone & Associates on the design of the Townhouse. The firm previously partnered with the brand on the SFERRA shop at Harrod's in London and had a thorough understanding of the vision for the first standalone retail location. The goal was to showcase the essence of the brand's Italian history, expert craftsmanship, and the New York City energy that has inspired SFERRA's collections for over 130 years. "It was important to reach the right balance for the expression of SFERRA, while celebrating the historical significance of the existing architecture of the townhouse. The inserted design and materials are a canvas to exhibit the products that furnish the SFERRA Lifestyle, with an evenness between the historic space and what our client's consider home today," said SM&A's Founder, Lisa Monteleone.

About Sferra:

SFERRA was established in NYC in 1891 by founder, Gennaro Sferra, in dedication to fine linen craftsmanship and innovation. SFERRA has evolved to encompass every luxury for the home, utilizing time-honored artistry, with its history grounded in more than three centuries of family-owned textile mills in the Alpine foothills of northern Italy. Most recently, the brand has expanded its categories to include rugs, mattresses, accessories for the table, home décor, loungewear and gifts. SFERRA is found in major department stores, more than 700 luxury specialty home stores throughout North America and in some of the world's most prestigious boutique hotels and resorts. The full SFERRA collection can also be purchased at SFERRA.com.

