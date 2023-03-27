Lancium Adds Senior Leaders to Accelerate Growth of Power Orchestration Offerings

HOUSTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancium, an energy technology and infrastructure company that advances the decarbonization and stability of the electric power grid while delivering the lowest cost renewable power to high-growth, energy-intensive industries, today announced the appointment of Ali Fenn as president and Scott McFarland as chief revenue officer.

"We are excited to welcome Ali and Scott to the Lancium team," said Michael McNamara, co-founder and CEO of Lancium. "We have seen significant interest in Lancium's power orchestration solutions from a wide range of industries. The addition of Ali and Scott will help us broaden the availability of our offerings to a wider array of end markets as we continue to build and diversify the business."

Ali Fenn is an accomplished industry leader with deep domain expertise in the data center and technology sectors with a track record of delivering business model and technology innovation, and experience scaling companies from early stage to public. Most recently, Ali served as president of ITRenew, which provided data center solutions and services to the global hyperscale, broader cloud service provider, and enterprise markets, and she ultimately co-led and completed the sale of ITRenew to Iron Mountain in January 2022. Prior to ITRenew, Ali held senior leadership positions at Seagate Technology, Genius.com, Wyse Technology, and BEA Systems, after beginning her career as an investment banker.

"Lancium's solution uniquely balances the needs of massive scale workloads, the growth of renewable power generation and the stability of the power grid to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Fenn. "This is an incredibly exciting time to join the company because so many energy intensive industries are looking to minimize power costs while maximizing their use of green energy."

Scott McFarland joins Lancium from Dell Technologies and will have responsibility for the company's sales function with a focus on growing revenue across new end markets. McFarland has extensive experience in solution and strategy development across a wide range of technologies and sales to OEM, channel, and end-user customers in a wide range of industries and verticals. During his time at Dell, ITRenew and Seagate Technology, McFarland delivered solutions for clients in the oil & gas, cloud service providers, financial, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and high-performance computing industries.

