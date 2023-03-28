BrokerTech Ventures Announces 2023 Cohort Class for Accelerator

Startups from across the U.S. and U.K. gain access to intentional engagement and distribution offerings through BrokerTech Ventures' collective 28 agency and insurance company partners.

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, has selected the following 12 insurtech startups to take part in its highly intentional accelerator curriculum.

"In this, our fourth year of the BTV Accelerator, I am thrilled with the diversity of technologies that will move through the accelerator, as well as the diversity in geographies represented," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and BTV co-founder. "We truly have some of the highest-caliber, early-stage and growth insurtech companies on our roster, and they touch nearly every angle of insurance risk management — from P&C commercial to cyber to health/benefits-tech solutions."

The accelerator cohort kicks off April 4, 2023. During the program, the startups will advance their technologies, accelerate their progress through a select mentor network, receive $50,000 in seed funding, and gain immediate access to BTV's multi-billion-dollar distribution platform to deploy the technologies.

"This class is really exciting for a number of reasons," said John Jackovin, executive director of the BTV Accelerator. "The startups include some who had reapplied after not making it in years past. We also have more female founders than ever before, which is tremendous to see! And, of course, the products and technologies continue to improve. We are fortunate to be able to engage at this early stage to provide a tremendous value to the community."

Collectively, BTV represents 13 of the largest independently owned insurance brokerages and 14 of the largest insurance companies in North America, with a combined multi-billion dollars in annual distribution capacity.

"The true value in our BTV Accelerator and business model is in the engagement with our trifecta ecosystem of BTV agencies, insurance companies, and capital resources," said Keough. "Many of the startups who go through the accelerator have an engagement with our partners that lasts well beyond the accelerator as we work to deploy their technologies to collectively help our clients and the insurance industry identify risks sooner to drive down costs faster."

In addition to activities in the United States, BTV co-founded the first broker-centric accelerator in Tel Aviv, Israel — the Israeli Insurtech Accelerator — along with InsurTech Israel. BTV has also teamed up with insurance leaders in Latin America to launch and fuel The LATAM Insurtech Accelerator (LATAMIA).

