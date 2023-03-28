Health Recovery Solutions Announces New Client Advisory Board

New Client Advisory Board brings together healthcare leaders to discuss industry challenges and drive innovation in the digital health arena.

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the KLAS leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM), today announced the launch of a Client Advisory Board (CAB), comprised of the healthcare industry's most innovative and experienced leaders. The new CAB will provide strategic guidance as HRS brings new products and services to the market, focused on improving patient outcomes and expanding access to care.

Health Recovery Solutions prioritized both professional and personal diversity of its Client Advisory Board. CAB members represent different provider organizations, from hospice care to health insurers, including Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, and Camillus Health Concern. Members also bring a breadth of professional experience from medical and financial to project management and information technology.

"The individuals and organizations serving on our inaugural Client Advisory Board are setting the standard for care delivery using digital health platforms—specifically remote patient monitoring," said Kimberly O'Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer at Health Recovery Solutions. "Formation of our Client Advisory Board not only serves to drive our product innovation and vision but demonstrates our commitment to being true partners to our clients, ensuring they receive the services and support needed to achieve success."

HRS Client Advisory Board Members:

Dr. Jacqueline Cawley , BayCare Health System

Margaret Donnelly , St. Luke's Health System

Anna Ferguson , Camillus Health Concern

Jeff Gill , Bon Secours Mercy Health

Felecia Hudson , Brooks Rehabilitation Center

Dr. Zsolt Kulcsar , Lee Health

Curt McCallister , University of Texas Southwestern

Julia Murray , Compassus Home Health

Dr. Lance Owens , University of Michigan Health - West

Rodney Plunkett , CommonSpirit Health at Home

Angela Richards , Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

Howard Rubin , Evara Health

Douglas Steele , Care Resource Community Health Centers

Carrie Woodward , Home Physicians Group

"It's an honor to be a member of Health Recovery Solutions' Client Advisory Board and to have the opportunity to engage with innovators in the digital health space," said Anna Ferguson, Chief Operations and Nursing Officer at Camillus Health Concern. "Across our industry, there is a need to continuously adapt to meet challenges such as workforce shortages and new payment models. This advisory board opens the door for new opportunities to collaborate with other healthcare leaders to examine these challenges and provide solutions that result in better patient outcomes."

The CAB will meet regularly to discuss opportunities and challenges related to digital health, patient care, and HRS customer experience. To learn more about the Client Advisory Board's members and their respective backgrounds, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com/client-advisory-board.

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) supplies leading healthcare providers with the most advanced telehealth and remote monitoring platform aimed at changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. HRS' software helps clinicians manage their high-risk patients and provides seamless communication tools including video chat, wound imaging, and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and well-being. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or email marketing@healthrecoverysolutions.com.

