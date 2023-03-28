Kia EV9 Reshapes SUV User Experience with Superior Design and Technology

Breakthrough SUV EV redefines user experience with enhanced space and comfort for all occupants

Kia drives towards sustainability with the EV9 by embracing sustainable and biomaterials on path to carbon neutrality

Kia plans to introduce conditional Level-3 Autonomy via Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) [1] in GT-line

All-electric WLTP target range over 541 km on a single charge; 239 km range with 15 minutes ultra-fast 800-volt charging time

Kia Connect Store enables customers to update features of their EV9 Over-the-Air (OTA), anytime, anywhere

EV9 accelerates Kia's transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has today revealed full details of the Kia EV9, its first three-row seat electric flagship SUV that brings fresh thinking, design, and technology to the sector and spearheads the brand's rapid transformation to a sustainable mobility solutions provider in the era of electrification.

Kia has today revealed full details of the Kia EV9, electric flagship SUV that spearheads the brand’s rapid transformation to a sustainable mobility solutions provider in the era of electrification. (PRNewswire)

Based on the game-changing Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 ensures athletic performance, complemented by a targeted all-electric range over 541 km[2], according to the World harmonized Light vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP). Ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability enables the EV9 battery pack to be replenished with sufficient charge to power the vehicle for 239 km in approximately 15 minutes[3].

Numerous technological breakthroughs include the Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, available in the Kia EV9 GT-line in the future, enabling conditional Level 3 autonomous driving in selected markets. It also introduces the Kia Connect Store, which enables customers to purchase digital features and services on demand, giving them the flexibility to choose the features they want and continuously upgrade the capability of the EV9 with Over the Air (OTA) updates at any time.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, said: "The Kia EV9 transcends all aspects of traditional SUV thinking and represents the pinnacle of Kia's design and engineering capabilities. Created to meet the needs of all family members, the EV9 also spearheads Kia's rapid transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider, not just by its advanced EV architecture, but also through the numerous recycled and sustainable materials used in its creation."

Kia will begin offering pre-order of the EV9 for the Korean market in the second quarter of 2023. The Kia EV9 will go on sale in selected global markets from the second half of the year.

Today, Kia has released the EV9 world premiere video with full details of the model. The video can be viewed on the Kia EV9 global brand page at https://worldwide.kia.com/int/ev9

For more information on Kia EV9, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

[1] Availability of HDP may vary by trim and market. The detailed features of HDP may vary by regions due to local rules and regulations. Further details on HDP will be disclosed nearer its market availability. [2] Based on Kia EV9 RWD Long Range model with 19-inch wheels [3] The statistics presented in this paragraph are based on preliminary data as of March 29, 2023 and may be adjusted depending on the testing results.

SOURCE Kia Corporation