Leviton Expands Outdoor Offerings with Decora® Weather-Resistant Switch

The new switch provides a stylish and convenient way to directly control outdoor lighting and motor loads from the exterior of a home

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of its new Decora Weather-Resistant Switch, the latest addition to the company's portfolio of outdoor solutions and signature line of Decora devices. This innovative device is designed as an all-in-one light switch option for outdoor applications that is aesthetically pleasing and eliminates the need of a protective cover.

"Our Decora Weather-Resistant Switch adds convenience to outdoor living by providing a safe and easily accessible way to switch lights and motor loads on and off from the exterior of a home," said William Randall, director of product management at Leviton. "It is an important expansion to the existing line of Leviton outdoor solutions, which includes weather-resistant receptacles, GFCIs and USB Charger Devices."

The new weather-resistant switch features UV stabilized thermoplastic construction and extra corrosion protection to withstand the rigors of exposure to the elements. In a patent

pending design element, actuation is achieved with magnets to allow the subplate/switch to be impervious to water intrusion.

The device reflects the look of indoor Decora devices and features a rocker switch for smooth operation. Side and back wire options make installation of the device easy. The Decora Weather-Resistant Switch is NEMA 3R rated to meet exterior electrical code requirements.

Designed for use in wet or damp locations, the Decora Weather-Resistant Switch is ideal for residential and commercial outdoor kitchens and bars, lighting, patios, pool and spa areas, sheds, gazebos, cabanas, ceiling fans and fountains.

The Leviton Decora Weather-Resistant Switch is available in 15A Single Pole and 3-Way models with white and gray color options. It is backed by a limited 2-year warranty.

To learn more about the Leviton Decora Weather-Resistant Switch, visit leviton.com/DecoraWRSwitch. To learn more about the full line of Leviton's Decora solutions, visit: www.leviton.com/decora.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

