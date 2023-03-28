LG NAMED 2023 ENERGY STAR PARTNER OF THE YEAR

EPA and DOE Recognize LG Electronics for 'Sustained Excellence' in Environmental Sustainability Efforts and Energy-Efficient Products

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has been named 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. This prestigious honor recognizes the company's exemplary commitment to protecting the environment and tackling climate change through leadership in ENERGY STAR certified products and promotions. This is the 10th time since 2012 that LG has been named Partner of the Year.

"LG is 100-percent committed to its partnership with ENERGY STAR and the EPA to inspire change, improve efficiency and help create a clean energy future," said Thomas Yoon, president and CEO, LG Electronics North America. "Consistent with LG's global ESG mission of a 'Better Life for All,' we are proud to help American consumers make a difference with products that deliver energy savings without sacrificing high performance and outstanding design."

With LG and ENERGY STAR, American consumers are taking climate action in impactful ways. American consumers purchased an ENERGY STAR certified LG product every six seconds in 2022. Over their product life, these millions of ENERGY STAR certified LG products will mean estimated CO 2 reductions of more than 3.7 million tons – equivalent to removing the greenhouse gas emissions of 727,696 cars for an entire year or eliminating the emissions from every home in Washington, D.C. for two years.

The 2023 Partner of the Year award recognizes a number of key LG ENERGY STAR accomplishments last year. Some examples:

LG saw double-digit growth in the number of ENERGY STAR certified models in various categories: audio-video products, displays, laptop computers, refrigerator-freezers, central AC models and room air conditioners.

ENERGY STAR certified LG clothes washers and dishwashers purchased by American consumers last year are expected to save more than 35 billion gallons of water over their product life, enough to fill 53,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The estimated combined environmental impact of ENERGY STAR certified LG air purifiers, dehumidifiers, room air conditioners and mini-split AC systems purchased by Americans in 2022 is equivalent to carbon sequestered by 106,000 acres of U.S. forests.

"ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022" LG refrigerators, washers, dryers, room air conditioners and computer monitors are expected to save more than 482 million pounds of CO 2 over the life of these products.

The EPA also recognized LG for its robust participation in various ENERGY STAR campaigns and promotions, helping to educate tens of millions of American consumers about greener living with LG and ENERGY STAR, driving more than 3 billion consumer impressions.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, who applauded LG and other ENERGY STAR award winners "for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

To learn more about LG's ENERGY STAR certified products, please visit LG.com.

