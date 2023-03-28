Modak Provides Intelligent Data Orchestration with Latest Version of Modak Nabu™

Deployed at 3 of the top 5 global life science leaders, Modak automates data engineering for organizations to utilize the full potential of data

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak, a leading provider of data engineering solutions, today announced a new release of Modak Nabu™, an integrated modern data orchestration platform that enables enterprises to deliver Data Fabric at scale. Modak Nabu™ helps some of the world's leading Life Science R&D companies to manage terabytes of data, accelerate new drug discoveries, and transition to next generation precision digital healthcare.

The highlight of this latest release is the new Dataflow Studio feature that provides a graphical, drag-and-drop interface. This allows users to create complex flows of data involving a variety of tasks such as crawling, ingestion, curation, and integration with other data tools.

"Data orchestration use cases often involve elaborate flows with multiple data sources, complex transformations, and integrations with diverse tools," said Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer, and co-founder at Modak. "Modak Nabu's new Dataflow Studio capability empowers data teams to simplify creation, scheduling, and monitoring of these flows through an intuitive UI, which significantly improves the productivity of data engineers in an enterprise."

Leveraging the latest version of Modak Nabu™, enterprises can jumpstart their data transformation journeys and gain competitive differentiation from enhanced features that include:

Dataflow Studio : Graphical user interface for creating end-to-end dataflows for analytics use cases.

Automated data pipelines across cloud providers: Simplifies the process of onboarding data from a variety of sources to different cloud environments.

Workspaces: Increases productivity of data teams by providing a collaborative environment for planning, executing, and monitoring data products.

Multi-tenancy : Meets enterprise data governance requirements by providing fine-grained access control.

Data observability and quality: Proactive approach monitors the health of data pipelines metrics.

For more information, please download https://modak.com/modak-nabu-solution or listen to a recent podcast with Modak and data expert, and former Gartner analyst, Sanjeev Mohan here.

About Modak

Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. We provide technology, and cloud-agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. We use Machine Learning (ML) techniques to transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared. Modak's portfolio of Data Engineering Studio provides best-in-class delivery services, managed data operations, data mesh, data fabric, augmented data preparation, data quality, and governed data lake solutions. To learn more visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts

Chris McCoin

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

508-429-5988

chris@mccoinsmith.com

Richard Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

978-618-4492

rick@mccoinsmith.com

View original content:

SOURCE Modak