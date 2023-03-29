Hakluyt launches new investment arm as it records another year of strong growth

LONDON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has announced the second close of its new investment fund, Hakluyt Capital, through which the firm will support the world's most promising growth-stage companies.

This news comes as Hakluyt files its latest financial results, which show that profits increased by 28% in the year ending 30 June 2022.

Hakluyt advises around 40 per cent of the world's largest corporations by market capitalisation, and more than three quarters of the top 20 private equity firms by assets under management. Hakluyt Capital offers an exciting opportunity for growth-stage companies to benefit from Hakluyt's unique global connectivity and advisory capabilities, in addition to receiving financial investment.

Hakluyt Capital will invest alongside leading venture capital funds and target Series B to D companies with international ambitions and high growth potential. Hakluyt's in-house advisory team will support the fund's portfolio companies with introductions and strategic advice on a range of issues.

Hakluyt's managing partner, Varun Chandra, said: "I'm very proud that Hakluyt is a valued thought partner to many of the world's largest corporations and investment funds, and it's extremely exciting that, through Hakluyt Capital, we can now do the same for a select group of the most dynamic and innovative growth-stage businesses. By combining financial investment with our unique connectivity, judgement and expertise, we've created a vehicle that will help the next generation of global business leaders realise their ambitions. As Hakluyt's latest financial results show, we are on a strong trajectory, and Hakluyt Capital marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of our firm and the expansion of our advisory capabilities."

Hakluyt Capital's managing partner, Nick Bidmead, added: "I'm delighted to be leading our new investment fund. Hakluyt Capital has the ability to provide high-impact, practical support to help growth-stage companies achieve their potential, and I am pleased to be working with inspiring and ambitious founders to take their businesses to the next level."

Notes to Editors

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Hakluyt