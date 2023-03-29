U.S. News Announces the 2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

The 2023 awards recognize the Ford-150 Lightning as the inaugural winner in the Best Electric Truck category.

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars . U.S. News evaluated 107 vehicles and named winners across nine categories.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

Lexus and Kia had the most wins of any brand, with two each. The 2023 Lexus ES Hybrid won the award for Best Luxury Hybrid for the second year in a row, while the 2023 Lexus NX Hybrid won the Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid award. Best Hybrid SUV was secured by the 2023 Kia Niro , and the 2023 Kia EV6 won the Best Electric Vehicle award for the second time.

Along with the EV6 and ES Hybrid, three additional vehicles secured the second consecutive wins in their respective award categories. The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid was again awarded Best Plug-In Hybrid, the 2023 Toyota Prius was recognized as the Best Hybrid Car, and the 2023 Lucid Air was named the Best Luxury Electric Car.

Best Electric Truck was introduced as a new category this year, with the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning securing the inaugural win. The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq rounds out this year's winners with the Best Luxury Electric SUV award.

"Electric vehicles continue to gain market share, and we are proud to include electric trucks in our Best Hybrid and Electric Car awards for the first time this year," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Covering nine categories of hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs, these award winners all deliver a low carbon footprint and a satisfying ownership experience."

The 2023 Best Best Hybrid and Electric Cars:

The 2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Car winners are based on a combination of the cars' overall score from the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, starting price, Level 2 charging rate, and fuel economy and range data from the EPA. U.S. News analyzed data for 107 luxury and mainstream hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars. Within each of the nine categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the winner in that category.

