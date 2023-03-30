Ancora Training Selected to Lead PepsiCo's Commercial Drivers License and Maintenance Tech Training Programs

Nation's Leading Workforce Training Provider Expected to Train Thousands for Global Food and Beverage Corporation

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Training has been selected by PepsiCo, Inc. to implement and manage two of the global consumer food and beverage corporation's employee upskilling training programs. Ancora will be providing Commercial Drivers License (CDL) training and a Commercial Industrial Maintenance Technician (CIMT) course. Ancora will train Pepsi employees throughout the country as part of the new partnership.

"These roles are essential in supporting our economy and local communities. Because the trucking industry is responsible for more than 70 percent of all freight transported in the U.S., it's paramount that we guide trainees so they can gain the critical skills to continue to be successful members of the workforce," said Natalie Williams, Ancora Training's Vice President of Client Operations. "Meanwhile, the job outlook for machinery maintenance technicians is projected to skyrocket over the next eight years. We're thrilled to lead these important programs and begin this new journey with PepsiCo."

Commercial Drivers License Training

As operator of the largest independently owned fleet of trucks in the U.S. , PepsiCo employs more than 25,000 drivers , many of whom require training.

"Ancora's instruction and hands-on training helps pave the way for a new fleet of drivers to join PepsiCo's 25,000 trucking professionals who are already hitting the roads across the country," said Williams. "We're honored and committed to support a world-wide brand like PepsiCo in preparing its workforce for the future."

Ancora's Class A Truck Driver training creates a balance between classroom learning and behind-the-wheel training to operate tractor-trailers on the road and at pick-up and delivery points all to better prepare trainees for the CDL exam. The training typically can be completed in four weeks.

Ancora instructors train employees to inspect and operate tractor-trailers and to assume driver responsibilities on the road with emphasis placed on:

Vehicle inspections

Defensive driving

Range maneuvers

Motor carrier safety regulations (DOT 380 -397 and a certificate for entry-level drivers)

Trip planning

Cargo handlings

Size/weight laws

General maintenance procedures

Accident prevention

CIMT Training

CIMT is a multidisciplinary branch of technology that focuses on diverse commercial and industrial equipment and technologies. Ancora's CIMT training exposes individuals to the safe operation of hand and power tools as well as system integration. Coursework can be completed in eight weeks and familiarizes trainees in six critical areas, including:

Introduction to Trades

Industrial Mechanics

Hydraulics and Pneumatics

Electrical Theory Circuits

Motor Controls

Programmable Logic Controllers 1

The total program length for CIMT trainees is two months (eight weeks) including 312 course hours.

About Ancora Training

Ancora Training, a division of Ancora, offers CDL and other customizable training solutions for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Ancora Training provides solutions that include courses in transportation, technology, skilled and professional trades, and allied health. Ancora Training is proud to work with partners like Amazon, Tarrant County, Texas, and more than 30 community colleges across the country. Learn more on how Ancora Training is driving careers forward at www.ancora.com .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

