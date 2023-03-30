Leading Insurance Franchisor Reaches $1 Billion Milestone, Earns Industry Accolades

Jacksonville, Florida-based Corporation Roars Into 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance, one of the nation's largest personal lines and small commercial insurance agencies, continues its exceptional growth and commitment to operational excellence. The company announces it has achieved $1 Billion in annualized written premium and has received two prestigious industry accolades – with ranking on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list and the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list.

"These awards and our continued growth are a testament to the hard work of our franchisees and the entire team that supports them," said Mark Cantin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brightway Insurance. "The passion I see each day for supporting our franchisees and our customers is second to none. We are taking all the right steps to position our agents and our business for robust growth."

Established in 2008, Brightway Insurance continues its strong upward climb in 2023, grabbing the attention of its peers and those who cover the insurance industry worldwide.

The new year began with Entrepreneur magazine naming the Jacksonville, Florida-based franchising powerhouse to its annual Franchise 500® list for the sixth consecutive year. Overall, this is the 10th year the company has been named to this list – one of the world's most recognized. Factors determining selection and placement on the prestigious list include performance in the areas of support, size and growth, brand and financial strength, and startup and operational costs.

The recognition continues in 2023 as Franchise Times has selected Brightway Insurance to its Fast and Serious list for the ninth time. The Fast and Serious list honors the nation's 40 smartest-growing franchises. Brightway's selection is based on a 10-point formula used by the publication which includes financial results over the past three years.

"Achieving $1 billion in premium and the continued recognition from our peers demonstrates our position as the leading insurance agency franchisor for the past 15 years," Cantin added. "Leading the way in this competitive industry is a role we take seriously and we are proud to be the company our franchisees turn to for life-changing opportunities and our customers rely on to protect what matters most to them."

Brightway provides its franchisees with life-changing opportunity by handling all carrier relations and appointments for its franchise agents, as well as providing support with licensing, onboarding, training and retention. In addition, Brightway's corporate office staff provides expertise and support in areas including customer service, accounting, marketing, technology and business analytics.

Established in 2008, Brightway grew to become one of the largest privately-owned property/casualty insurance distribution companies in the U.S. with more than 300 franchises in 35 states and more than $1 billion in annual premiums. Brightway's success led to a private equity investment that has infused the company with financial and human capital, and data and analytics access, to accelerate growth and deliver new and exciting market opportunities.

