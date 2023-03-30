SmartBug Media® Earns Comparably Awards for Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Team

Full-Service Digital Agency Wins Recognitions For The Third Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ®— a leading digital agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — earned two Comparably awards this quarter, ranking No. 20 on the Best Company Outlook list and No. 27 on the Best Marketing Teams list.

SmartBug Media® earned Comparably awards in the Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Teams categories. (PRNewswire)

SmartBug Media ranks No. 20 on the Best Company Outlook list and No. 27 on the Best Marketing Teams list.

The two recognitions brings the company's total to 36 Comparably awards earned since 2018. It's the third consecutive year SmartBug has earned spots on the Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Teams list.

SmartBug works with a diverse portfolio of more than 100 clients in generating leads, increasing awareness and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, and public relations.

"It's an honor to earn a place on a list of outstanding marketing teams for the third year in a row, and I'm incredibly proud that our entire team has confidence in the future success of our agency," said Jen Spencer, CEO of SmartBug. "As a remote full-service digital agency, our team of talented professionals who never stop learning, paired with our commitment to making our clients extraordinarily successful, are the driving force that makes us a top-tier agency in the HubSpot and Klaviyo ecosystems."

SmartBug's early remote model has led to sustained growth over the years; the company has grown to more than 180 full-time employees across 42 states and in several countries — even during the global pandemic. Much of that success can be attributed to the fact that company culture , work-life balance and career growth are top priorities at SmartBug. For this reason, SmartBug has always been an attractive employment choice for talented professionals who want to strike a healthy balance between their career aspirations and their personal lives.

SmartBug also invests in its people through programs and initiatives that promote professional development, such as providing quarterly Certification Days, where employees can spend their workday taking online classes and tutorials, learning new skills to enhance the work they produce and further their careers. The company conceived of Certification Day in 2017, and when HubSpot realized the success that this practice drives for SmartBug on a quarterly basis, it decided to create a version of its own — World Certification Day — which it hosted together with SmartBug for the second time in August 2022.

Comparably awards are based on feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com within the past 12 months (March 2022 through March 2023). This set of rankings for Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Teams was derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees on how confident they feel about the future success of their company and from marketing employees on nearly 20 different workplace culture categories respectively.

The awards are compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 North American companies. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required. To see the full list of award-winning companies and learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog.

SmartBug's recognition by Comparably follows the recent announcements that it was named one of the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies for the fourth year in a row, was recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and has earned numerous Comparably Awards including Best Work-Life Balance and Best CEOs for Diversity and Women .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a fully remote, globally recognized digital marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, marketing automation, revenue operations, email marketing, paid media, public relations and web development. As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

For SmartBug Media Inquiries, Contact:

Mallorie Anderson, PR Manager

SmartBug Media

manderson@smartbugmedia.com

