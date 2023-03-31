Multi Image Group Proudly Announces New ESOP Making the Company 100 Percent Employee Owned

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sclafani Family, owners of Multi Image Group (MIG), proudly informed employees that the company formed an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), and, in doing so, has joined the growing list of successful companies whose employees are stakeholders. The announcement was made at MIG's headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, at an internal company meeting.

Over the company's 44 years in the live event industry, it has become apparent that what makes MIG unique and successful is its dedicated and passionate employees. "What we [Sclafani Family] want is for MIG to be run by the great people working here, who work so hard. That's our dream," Robert Sclafani, CEO at Multi Image Group proudly stated.

The plan has several objectives. First, to fulfill the Sclafani Family's long-term vision of MIG remaining independent and that the company's next generation of leaders will come from within; second, to help MIG retain and attract talented people; third, to help clients in all areas of live events, creative digital content, and tradeshows with great service and expertise.

"We have faith in each and every one of you to make this legacy in Multi Image Group successful forever." Regina O'Neil, COO at Multi Image Group, along with the Sclafani Family, believes this plan will ensure a great future for all MIG employees with great incentives and long-term retirement benefits for the entire MIG family.

"This is a great, great day in MIG history." -Jonathan Reitzes, CFO, Multi Image Group (MIG)

MIG is a premier live-experience event and exhibit agency. MIG is focused on bringing creativity and technology together to design, create, produce, and stage the most exciting and meaningful experiences since 1979.

